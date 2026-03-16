Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 11

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 13 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



16 March 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 11

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 11:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement100,000333.299533,329,946
09 March 20265,000313.58201,567,910
10 March 20265,000324.79851,623,992
11 March 20265,000322.97051,614,852
12 March 20265,000318.01751,590,087
13 March 20265,000316.35541,581,777
Total accumulated over week 1125,000319.14487,978,619
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme125,000330.468541,308,565

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.015% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
09 March 20263,732313.67021,170,617
10 March 20263,335324.70501,082,891
11 March 20262,844322.8159918,088
12 March 20262,306318.6123734,719
13 March 20263,511316.17761,110,099
Total accumulated over week 1115,728318.94815,016,416
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme78,160330.602125,839,862


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
09 March 20261,268313.3222397,292
10 March 20261,665324.9857541,101
11 March 20262,156323.1744696,764
12 March 20262,694317.5084855,367
13 March 20261,489316.7745471,677
Total accumulated over week 119,272319.47832,962,202
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme46,840330.245615,468,703


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement_EN_Weekly SBB announcment_2026-03-13
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading