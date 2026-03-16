Company announcement no. 13 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







16 March 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 11

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 11:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 100,000 333.2995 33,329,946 09 March 2026 5,000 313.5820 1,567,910 10 March 2026 5,000 324.7985 1,623,992 11 March 2026 5,000 322.9705 1,614,852 12 March 2026 5,000 318.0175 1,590,087 13 March 2026 5,000 316.3554 1,581,777 Total accumulated over week 11 25,000 319.1448 7,978,619 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 125,000 330.4685 41,308,565

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.015% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 09 March 2026 3,732 313.6702 1,170,617 10 March 2026 3,335 324.7050 1,082,891 11 March 2026 2,844 322.8159 918,088 12 March 2026 2,306 318.6123 734,719 13 March 2026 3,511 316.1776 1,110,099 Total accumulated over week 11 15,728 318.9481 5,016,416 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 78,160 330.6021 25,839,862





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 09 March 2026 1,268 313.3222 397,292 10 March 2026 1,665 324.9857 541,101 11 March 2026 2,156 323.1744 696,764 12 March 2026 2,694 317.5084 855,367 13 March 2026 1,489 316.7745 471,677 Total accumulated over week 11 9,272 319.4783 2,962,202 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 46,840 330.2456 15,468,703





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