|Company announcement no. 13 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
16 March 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 11
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 11:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|100,000
|333.2995
|33,329,946
|09 March 2026
|5,000
|313.5820
|1,567,910
|10 March 2026
|5,000
|324.7985
|1,623,992
|11 March 2026
|5,000
|322.9705
|1,614,852
|12 March 2026
|5,000
|318.0175
|1,590,087
|13 March 2026
|5,000
|316.3554
|1,581,777
|Total accumulated over week 11
|25,000
|319.1448
|7,978,619
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|125,000
|330.4685
|41,308,565
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.015% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|09 March 2026
|3,732
|313.6702
|1,170,617
|10 March 2026
|3,335
|324.7050
|1,082,891
|11 March 2026
|2,844
|322.8159
|918,088
|12 March 2026
|2,306
|318.6123
|734,719
|13 March 2026
|3,511
|316.1776
|1,110,099
|Total accumulated over week 11
|15,728
|318.9481
|5,016,416
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|78,160
|330.6021
|25,839,862
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|09 March 2026
|1,268
|313.3222
|397,292
|10 March 2026
|1,665
|324.9857
|541,101
|11 March 2026
|2,156
|323.1744
|696,764
|12 March 2026
|2,694
|317.5084
|855,367
|13 March 2026
|1,489
|316.7745
|471,677
|Total accumulated over week 11
|9,272
|319.4783
|2,962,202
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|46,840
|330.2456
|15,468,703
Attachment