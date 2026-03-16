Willis Expands GB Affinity Ecosystem Through Strategic Partnership with Qover

LONDON, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the continued expansion of its GB Affinity technology ecosystem through a strategic partnership with Qover, a European leader in embedded insurance orchestration.

The partnership responds to growing demand for seamless, contextual insurance experiences at the point of sale. Together, Willis and Qover will provide a product-agnostic solution that helps businesses launch tailored insurance programmes quickly and at scale, while supporting sustainability, innovation, and evolving client needs.

Unlike traditional models, the collaboration is designed specifically for the embedded and affinity space, enabling companies to integrate insurance directly into customer journeys across various sectors, including financial institutions, retail, automotive, and membership organisations.

Anthony Borgman, Head of Affinity, GB at Willis, commented:

“Strengthening our ecosystem is a core part of how we continue to meet the evolving needs of our GB Affinity clients and deliver agile distribution capability. Partnering with Qover enhances the connected infrastructure behind our propositions - giving us greater flexibility, improved speed to market, and more ways to support clients’ brands operating in a wide range of industry verticals. It’s an important step in our journey, and there’s more to come on this in the year ahead.”

Qover brings proven expertise in embedded insurance orchestration, with APIs, real-time dashboards, and AI-enhanced claims handling, while Willis adds deep market access, insurance design capabilities, and local execution through its advanced capabilities, including Radar, its pricing and analytics technology. Together, the companies are empowering UK businesses to deliver smarter, more sustainable insurance options that evolve alongside customer expectations.

Backed by millions of users across 30+ European markets, Qover’s platform adds further depth to GB Affinity’s evolving ecosystem, reinforcing Willis’ investment in scalable, efficient and sustainable capabilities.

“Insurance experiences must be seamless, contextual and simple,” said Quentin Colmant, CEO and Co-Founder at Qover. “We’re excited to support Willis’ GB Affinity ambitions as they continue to build the next generation of partner solutions.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success - and provide perspective that moves you.

About Qover

Qover is an insurtech that enables companies and insurance providers to offer seamless, tech-driven insurance experiences.

Qover’s modular embedded insurance orchestration platform provides meaningful insurance experiences to millions of users across 32 European countries.

WTW media contacts

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Qover media contact

press@qover.com