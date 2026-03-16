Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act

 | Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 17/2026

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Columbus A/S hereby announces that Consolidated Holdings A/S has notified the Company that on 13 March 2026, Consolidated Holdings A/S, org. no. 35422013 exceeded the 66.66% threshold with respect to voting rights in Columbus A/S.   

On 13 March 2026, Consolidated Holdings A/S bought 2,172,622 shares in Columbus A/S (ISIN: DK0010268366). Consolidated Holdings A/S now holds 85,090,101 shares in Columbus A/S, corresponding to a direct ownership of 65.82% of the share capital. Including shareholder voting agreements, Consolidated Holdings A/S holds 67.24% of the voting rights.

Ib Kunøe                                      Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00


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