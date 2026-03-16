Warrant program – Columbus A/S issues new shares as a consequence of the exercise of warrants

Company announcement no. 18/2026

Columbus A/S hereby announces that totally 450,000 warrants have been exercised by senior executives. The warrants were granted as part of the Company’s warrant program.

The warrants will be settled by issuing 450,000 new shares. Columbus has today decided to increase the share capital by DKK 562,500 (nom.), corresponding to 450,000 shares of DKK 1.25 as a consequence of the exercise of warrants.

The capital increase is subscribed without pre-emption rights for the company's existing shareholders or others. The shares subscribed are ordinary shares without special rights.

The price for each new share of DKK 1.25 (nom.) is DKK 6.45, which applies to all 450,000 shares. The proceeds to Columbus A/S from the capital increase amounts to DKK 2,902,500.

After registration of the new shares, the share capital of Columbus A/S will amount to DKK 162,157,830 (nom.) equal to 129,726,264 shares of DKK 1.25.

Each share of DKK 1.25 (nom.) will carry one vote on the General Meeting in Columbus A/S. The new shares will be eligible for dividends and other rights from the time of registration at the Danish Business Authority.

The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration of the capital increase at the Danish Business Authority. The company will publish the updated Articles of Association when the capital increase has been registered by the Danish Business Authority.

The capital increase and the cash settlement will have no impact on the announced financial expectations for 2026.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:



CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00





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