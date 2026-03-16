21Shares AG

(the “Issuer”)

(incorporated in Switzerland)

LEI: 254900UWHMJRRODS3Z64

(16 March 2026)





MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT OF ADDITION OF INDEX ADMINISTRATOR AND UPDATES TO THE CRYPTO ASSET REFERENCE PRICES OF EXCHANGE TRADED PRODUCTS





This announcement relates to the following Exchange Traded Products entered into the Official List of the FCA and admitted to the London Stock Exchange:





ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin ETP

ISIN: CH0454664001

TIDM: ABTC / BTCU





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Staking ETP

ISIN: CH0454664027

TIDM: AETH / ETHU





ETP: 21Shares Bitcoin Core ETP

ISIN: CH1199067674

TIDM: CBTC / CBTU





ETP: 21Shares Ethereum Core Staking ETP

ISIN: CH1209763130

TIDM: ETHC/ CETU





(hereinafter referred to as the “Products” and each a “Product”)





Name, registered office and address of the Company: 21Shares AG is a stock corporation under the laws of Switzerland. It has its registered office and address at Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich.





Introduction of new Index Administrator

The Issuer hereby notifies the public that, with effect from and including 26 March 2026, it intends to appoint FTSE International Limited as an additional Index Administrator to its Programme.





The FTSE Global Digital Asset Index Series is a family of broad-based digital asset indices designed to measure the performance of the digital asset market. The complete set of rules, information on performance and details of the digital asset reference prices, index, price calculation and methodology appear on our webpage, as well as index series ground rules which is freely accessible and can be downloaded from: https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/indices/digital-asset#t-methodology .





Change of the Crypto Asset Reference Prices for the Products





The Issuer hereby informs the public of the following changes to the Crypto Asset Reference Prices of the Products. Effective and including 26 March, 2026, the Reference Prices of the Products will change as follows:





Ticker ISIN Current Crypto Asset Reference Price Current Bloomberg Index Code New Crypto Asset Reference Price New Bloomberg Index Code CBTC CH1199067674 CCIX Bitcoin USD CCBTC FTSE Bitcoin Index

(1HR 1700 CET) FBTC1HRE ABTC CH0454664001 CCIX Bitcoin USD CCBTC FTSE Bitcoin Index

(1HR 1700 CET) FBTC1HRE AETH CH0454664027 CCIX Ethereum USD CCETH FTSE Ethereum Index

(1HR 1700 CET) FETH1HRE ETHC CH1209763130 CCIX Ethereum USD CCETH FTSE Ethereum Index

(1HR 1700 CET) FETH1HRE







All other Product details will remain unchanged.





Terms not defined herein have the same meaning given to them in the UK Base Prospectus of the Issuer dated 8 January 2026, as may be supplemented from time to time, available at https://www.21shares.com/en-uk .





Contact Details: 21Shares AG, attn. Mr. Eric Baumgartner, Pelikanstrasse 37, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, email: legal@21shares.com





Further Information: For further information, please refer to the Programme UK Base Prospectus dated January 8, 2025, as may be supplemented from time to time, and the respective Final Terms for each Product. Copies of the prospectus and any supplements thereto, if any, as well as copies of all transaction documents are available free of charge at 21Shares AG, Zurich (email: etp@21shares.com).





* * *

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG.

This document and the information contained herein is not for publication or distribution into the United States of America and should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act) or publications with a general circulation in the United States. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or to purchase any securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America.





