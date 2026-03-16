Tryg - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 22 January 2026, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 13 May 2026.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 9 March 2026 to 13 March 2026:

Number

of shares Avg. purchase

price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 9 March 2026 100,000 153.84 15,384,000 10 March 2026 110,000 154.67 17,013,700 11 March 2026 110,000 153.40 16,874,000 12 March 2026 130,000 152.15 19,779,500 13 March 2026 100,000 153.55 15,355,000 Accumulated for the period 550,000 - 84,406,200 Accumulated under the programme 4,313,886 - 665,263,344



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 13,425,940 treasury shares corresponding to 2.196% of the total share capital.

Contact information:

Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk

Visit tryg.com for more information

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