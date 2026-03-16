Subscription of shares by exercising of warrants

 | Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 19/2026

In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the attached documents for transaction details reported to Columbus.

Ib Kunøe                                     Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel: +45 70 20 50 00


Attachment


Attachments

Notification of transactions Brian Iversen 160326
GlobeNewswire

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