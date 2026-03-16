General (Ret.) Anthony Cotton, Former STRATCOM Commander, Joins Pallas Speakers Bureau

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallas Advisors is pleased to announce that General (Ret.) Anthony Cotton has joined the Pallas Speakers Bureau, a platform connecting audiences with top-tier national security and finance leaders.

As Commander of U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), General Cotton led the nation’s strategic deterrence enterprise and played a central role in shaping U.S. nuclear security strategy at the highest levels. His career at the helm of America’s strategic forces provides audiences with a rare window into leadership, strategy, and the responsibilities of guiding organizations with global impact.

“General Cotton brings expertise in managing risk and making decisions of the highest stakes from his leadership of our nation's nuclear deterrent and global strike,” said Sally Donnelly, Founding Partner at Pallas Advisors. “His experience guiding critical national security missions and making decisions under pressure provides an invaluable perspective for leaders navigating today’s risk environment.”

“I look forward to sharing the leadership lessons I’ve learned over three decades of service,” said General Cotton. “Leading at the highest levels taught me the importance of clarity, accountability, and building teams that can operate effectively under pressure — lessons that apply far beyond the military.”

About General Anthony Cotton

General (Ret.) Anthony Cotton is a retired U.S. Air Force four-star general who most recently served as the Commander of United States Strategic Command (STRATCOM). In this role, he oversaw strategic deterrence, nuclear forces, and global strike, advising both the Secretary of War and the President on the range of options to deter adversaries and assure allies. Throughout his career, General Cotton commanded at the squadron, group, wing, and major command levels. His leadership assignments include Deputy Director of the National Reconnaissance Office, Commander and President of Air University, and most recently as Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command and Air Forces Strategic. As a one-star general, General Cotton awarded SpaceX its first-ever government space launch contract, a milestone in national security space operations. Today, he channels his experience and expertise into fellowship, mentorship, and strategic advisory roles across government, industry, and community organizations. General Cotton is committed to applying the lessons of a career spent at the edge of national consequence to the challenges facing organizations, leaders, and communities today.

General Cotton entered the Air Force through ROTC at North Carolina State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in political science. He also holds an M.S. in National Security Strategy from the U.S. Army War College and an M.S. in Administration from Central Michigan University.

About Pallas Speakers Bureau

The Pallas Speakers Bureau connects businesses and institutional leaders with senior national security and policy experts who have operated at the highest levels of government and global affairs. From the implications of conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East to space policy and global economic strategy, our speakers draw on decades of firsthand experience to inform impactful decision-making and effective leadership practices. The Pallas Speakers Bureau delivers trusted voices from high-stakes national security and policy roles directly to the command centers of global finance and the C-suites that lead them. For more information, please visit pallasadvisors.com/speakers and follow Pallas Advisors on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Taylor Cameron | speakers@pallasadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09517fc2-8ee9-4c6e-9ec3-9b439d39e234