Doctomatic Appoints Tech Veteran Bill Josko as Head of Americas to Scale AI-Driven Remote Patient Monitoring

BARCELONA, Spain, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doctomatic, an AI-native platform for remote patient management, announces the appointment of Bill Josko as Head of Americas. Josko, a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience leading digital transformation initiatives for global technology companies including IBM, will lead Doctomatic’s expansion across North and Latin America.

This strategic appointment comes as the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market continues to grow rapidly, with industry projections estimating it will reach nearly $270 billion by 2031. As healthcare systems move away from fragmented point solutions toward more integrated digital infrastructure, Josko will help position Doctomatic as the platform connecting patient data with actionable clinical workflows.

Bridging the Gap Between Data and Care

Bill Josko joins Doctomatic following a distinguished career focused on helping organizations deploy AI, data analytics, interoperability frameworks, and cloud technologies to address complex operational challenges. Most recently, he advised national-level clients on transitioning to digital-first workflows, experience that aligns closely with Doctomatic’s growth projections. In addition to his new appointment, Bill will continue to lead his specialty global consulting firm,Government Technologies Group (GTG).

“I am thrilled to join Doctomatic at such a pivotal moment,” said Bill Josko, Head of Americas at Doctomatic. “Healthcare providers today are overwhelmed with data but often lack the tools to turn that information into actionable insights. Doctomatic’s ability to integrate data from multiple medical devices into a unified clinical workflow can help providers across the Americas improve patient outcomes while addressing clinician burnout and rising healthcare costs.”

Scaling the "Clinical Data Foundry"

“Bill’s deep expertise in the U.S. government and enterprise market ecosystems, particularly in areas such as digital transformation and enterprise-scale AI deployments, will be instrumental as we partner with large health systems and payers,” said Carmen Rios, CEO of Doctomatic.

“Our platform is FDA classified and built on patented technology recognised by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. These milestones reflect the rigor behind our approach to clinical data management and AI-driven care. Bill’s leadership experience at IBM and his work advising complex digital transformation initiatives will help us accelerate adoption of our technology and expand our presence across the Americas.”

About Doctomatic

Doctomatic is a Barcelona-based health-tech company providing an AI-native software for Remote Patient Management. Via their universal data acquisition protocol which allows to provide the data from any patient-facing medical device, Doctomatic reduces clinician workload, improves patient outcomes, and enables health systems to scale chronic care management profitably.