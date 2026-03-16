Structural Heart Imaging Market Projected to Surpass USD 18.19 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Structural Heart Disease Prevalence and Advances in Multimodality Cardiac Imaging – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Structural Heart Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Structural Heart Imaging Market size is estimated at USD 10.12 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.19 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.04% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 10.12 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 18.19 Billion

CAGR: 6.04% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The rising global burden of structural heart diseases including aortic stenosis, mitral regurgitation, tricuspid regurgitation, and congenital heart defects is a primary catalyst accelerating demand for advanced cardiac imaging solutions. Echocardiography, cardiac CT, MRI, and nuclear imaging have become indispensable for early diagnosis, procedural planning, and post-interventional monitoring. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive transcatheter procedures such as TAVR, TMVR, and LAAC has further amplified the need for real-time, multimodality imaging platforms across global cardiology workflows.

Technological advancements including 3D and 4D echocardiography, AI-integrated image analysis systems, and hybrid catheterization laboratories are enabling cardiologists to perform increasingly complex structural heart interventions with greater precision and safety. In February 2025, a major cardiovascular imaging consortium reported a 28% global increase in multimodality cardiac imaging adoption for structural heart interventions compared with the prior year, underscoring the growing clinical reliance on these technologies.

The U.S. Structural Heart Imaging Market is estimated at USD 3.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.91%. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high procedural volumes, and a strong base of medical imaging technology companies continue to position the U.S. as the leading national market globally.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

GE HealthCare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Medical Systems

Samsung Medison

Mindray Medical International

Edwards Lifesciences

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

LivaNova PLC

Bracco Imaging

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging

Pie Medical Imaging

Toshiba Medical Systems

Ziosoft Inc.

Arterys Inc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Modality Echocardiogram accounted for the largest market share of 39.48% in 2025, driven by its widespread use as the primary imaging modality for structural heart assessment. Its ability to deliver real-time visualization of cardiac valves and guide interventional procedures has cemented its clinical dominance. Continuous refinements in transesophageal and 3D echocardiography are further enhancing anatomical visualization. Meanwhile, cardiac CT imaging is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.32%, propelled by its critical role in pre-procedural planning for transcatheter valve replacements.

By Application Diagnostic imaging led the market with a revenue share of approximately 63.26% in 2025, reflecting strong demand for precise imaging in early identification of structural cardiac abnormalities. The interventional cardiology segment is anticipated to register the highest growth at a CAGR of 6.87%, as TAVR, TMVR, and LAAC procedures increasingly rely on real-time imaging guidance during complex catheter-based cardiac interventions.

By End User Hospitals & clinics dominated the market with a 61.84% revenue share in 2025, supported by their advanced imaging infrastructure, specialized cardiology departments, and hybrid operating rooms. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.55% through 2035, as outpatient cardiac procedure volumes rise and compact imaging systems become more accessible in non-hospital settings.

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Structural Heart Imaging Market Segmentation

By Modality

Echocardiogram

Angiogram

CT

MRI

Nuclear Imaging

Other Modalities

By Application

Diagnostic Imaging

Interventional Cardiology

By Procedure

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR)

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC)

Tricuspid Valve Replacement and Repair

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Use

Regional Insights

North America led the global structural heart imaging market with a 41.73% revenue share in 2025, driven by high structural heart procedure volumes, robust cardiovascular research investments, and early adoption of next-generation imaging technologies. The U.S. plays a dominant role underpinned by leading medical device companies and advanced cardiac imaging infrastructure.

Europe ranks as the second-largest regional market, supported by government-led initiatives to strengthen cardiovascular treatment capabilities and the presence of specialized cardiac centers across major economies.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 7.12% over the forecast period. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising cardiovascular disease burden, and increasing public and private investment in diagnostic technologies across China, India, and Japan are key growth drivers.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging opportunities, with gradual improvements in healthcare access and growing governmental focus on expanding specialized cardiology and advanced cardiac diagnostic services.

Recent Developments

In November 2025, GE HealthCare introduced new AI-enabled imaging and diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical workflow efficiency and expanding access to advanced medical imaging technologies globally.

In October 2025, Siemens Healthineers expanded its AI-powered imaging and diagnostics portfolio, equipping healthcare providers with advanced tools to improve diagnostic efficiency and patient outcomes.

In September 2025, Philips Healthcare launched integrated imaging and digital health solutions designed to enhance clinical decision support and streamline hospital workflows.

In January 2025, a leading medical imaging company unveiled an AI-assisted cardiac CT analysis platform capable of automatically evaluating valve anatomy and predicting transcatheter valve replacement procedural outcomes.

Structural Heart Imaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.12 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.04% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Structural Heart Imaging Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Modality

6. Structural Heart Imaging Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Application

7. Structural Heart Imaging Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Procedure

8. Structural Heart Imaging Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

9. Structural Heart Imaging Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

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