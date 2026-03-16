BranchOut to Present at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference During March 23 and 24 at the Ritz Carlton Dana Point

BEND, Ore., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), an international food technology company specializing in high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable products, today announced that it will present at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 23-24, 2026, in Dana Point, California. Specifically, Branchout will present in a 1x1 format to investors.

BranchOut’s management team will participate in the investor meetings to discuss the company’s strategic growth initiatives, recent operational milestones, and opportunities within the rapidly expanding global healthy snack and ingredient markets.

During the conference, BranchOut will provide insights into:

Expansion of its proprietary GentleDry™ dehydration technology platform

Growth across retail, private label, and ingredient channels

Strategic partnerships and global manufacturing initiatives

Long-term vision for scaling production and distribution

Eric Healy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BranchOut, amongst other members of Branchout's team, will represent the company at the conference and will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

“We are excited to participate in the ROTH Conference and share BranchOut’s progress with the investment community,” said Healy. “Our focus remains on scaling our innovative dehydration technology, expanding partnerships with leading global brands, and delivering high-quality products that meet the growing demand for nutritious, sustainable foods.”

The ROTH Conference is one of the premier investor conferences in the United States, bringing together executives from public and private companies, institutional investors, and industry leaders for presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

Additional information regarding BranchOut’s participation, including presentation timing, will be made available through the company’s investor relations website.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food Inc. is a leading international food technology company specializing in the production of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable products using its proprietary GentleDry™ technology. The company partners with leading global food brands and retailers to develop innovative, shelf-stable products that maintain superior taste, nutrition, and texture. BranchOut’s vertically integrated platform enables efficient global production and scalable distribution across retail and ingredient markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations

BranchOut Food Inc.

ir@branchoutfood.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations regarding growth, partnerships, expansion initiatives, and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding these risks.

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