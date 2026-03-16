Outsourcing provider Yempo Solutions to help UK businesses lower cost of operations, to run roadshow in May 2026

LONDON, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yempo Solutions, a provider of IT, accounting, and business support outsourcing from the Philippines, invites UK business leaders who want to lower the costs of their operations to its May 2026 roadshow.

From 10th to 19th May, the company will introduce UK businesses to the advantages of hiring Philippine talent through offshoring. The team will also be at the Accountex London 2026 on 13th-14th May, to be held at the London ExCeL, Royal Victoria Dock.

Led by British-Australian CEO Michelle Fiegehen, Yempo Solutions provides high-quality Philippines-based professionals to clients in the UK, Australia, US, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Japan. It celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2025, and has received an ISO 9001: Quality Management Systems certification, among other industry citations.

Yempo Solutions is also a proud member of the British Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (BCCP), and the Australian-New Zealand Chamber of Commerce Philippines (ANZCHAM).

“We’re excited to present offshoring as a viable solution to businesses in the UK looking to accelerate growth cost-effectively,” Fiegehen explained. “I will be visiting our existing clients in London, Edinburgh, Hereford, and Reading, and I’m keen to meet others who want to know more about outsourcing.”

Fiegehen is a former IT Director in the finance sector with decades of experience leading multi-disciplinary delivery teams around the world. She was named one of APAC’s 10 High-Performing CEOs from the Philippines in 2023, and now resides in the Philippines, overseeing the Yempo Solutions teams in Manila, Cebu, and beyond.

Learn more about the benefits of IT, accounting, and business support outsourcing to the Philippines. Sign up here to meet Yempo Solutions in the UK, or email sales@yempo-solutions.com. To join the Accountex 2026, visit this page.