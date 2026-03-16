Erythropoietin Drugs Market Size to Reach USD 18.45 Billion by 2035 Due to the Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease and Cancer-Related Anemia Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Erythropoietin Drugs Market Size was valued at USD 11.70 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.45 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 4.66% over 2026-2035.

The erythropoietin drugs market is witnessing steady growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), cancer-related anemia, and the increasing need for effective anemia management therapies worldwide. The growing aging population and the rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension are further increasing the patient population requiring erythropoietin therapy. In addition, technological advancements in biotechnology manufacturing and the expanding adoption of biosimilar erythropoietin products are improving accessibility and affordability of treatment across developing healthcare systems.

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 11.70 Billion

: USD 11.70 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 18.45 Billion

: USD 18.45 Billion CAGR : 4.66% from 2026 to 2035

: 4.66% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Erythropoietin Drugs Market size was USD 4.02 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The U.S. market growth is driven by the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease, strong presence of biopharmaceutical companies, and well-developed dialysis networks. The availability of insurance coverage for anemia treatment under healthcare programs such as Medicare has also improved patient access to erythropoietin therapies.

Rising Chronic Kidney Disease Cases to Boost Market Expansion Globally

Erythropoietin drugs play a vital role in the treatment of anemia among patients suffering from chronic kidney disease and cancer-related conditions. Patients with CKD often experience reduced levels of endogenous erythropoietin, leading to anemia. Therefore, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents are widely prescribed to maintain healthy hemoglobin levels and improve patient outcomes. The increasing number of dialysis centers and nephrology care facilities worldwide is further supporting the adoption of erythropoietin therapy.

Hospitals and healthcare providers are implementing standardized anemia management protocols that include erythropoietin injections for dialysis patients. These therapies help reduce the need for blood transfusions and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic diseases. In February 2025, international nephrology associations reported that more than 70% of dialysis patients globally receive erythropoiesis-stimulating agents as part of routine anemia management therapy.

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, biologics led the market with a share of 63.42% due to their established clinical efficacy and widespread use in hospitals and dialysis centers worldwide. Biosimilars are the fastest-growing segment as healthcare systems increasingly adopt cost-effective alternatives to reduce treatment expenses and improve patient access to anemia therapies.

By Product

In 2025, erythropoietin dominated the market with a share of 58.36% due to its long-standing use as an effective therapy for anemia in chronic kidney disease and chemotherapy patients. Darbepoetin-alfa is witnessing strong adoption owing to its long-acting therapeutic properties and reduced dosing frequency, which improves patient compliance.

By Application

In 2025, renal diseases led the market with a share of 52.18% due to the high prevalence of anemia among chronic kidney disease patients. Cancer-related anemia treatment is another major segment supported by the increasing number of chemotherapy patients requiring erythropoietin therapy.

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Erythropoietin Drugs Market Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America held around 39.12% of the revenue share in the Erythropoietin Drugs Market due to well-developed dialysis services, high healthcare expenditure, and strong regulatory support for biologic therapies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.34%, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing presence of biosimilar drug manufacturers in countries such as China and India.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Erythropoietin Drugs Market Report:

Amgen Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Intas Pharmaceuticals

LG Chem Life Sciences

Celltrion Healthcare

Samsung Bioepis

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

3SBio Inc.

Reliance Life Sciences

Zydus Lifesciences

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Hetero Biopharma

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Stada Arzneimittel AG

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Amgen expanded the global distribution of its anemia therapy portfolio through partnerships with dialysis service providers in emerging markets.

In December 2024, Roche strengthened its biologics production capacity to support increasing global demand for erythropoietin therapies.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PATIENT-CENTRIC UTILIZATION METRICS – helps analyze therapy usage patterns among dialysis and cancer patients requiring erythropoietin therapy.

helps analyze therapy usage patterns among dialysis and cancer patients requiring erythropoietin therapy. HOSPITAL & DIALYSIS CENTER METRICS – evaluates dialysis center coverage, anemia treatment protocols, and patient care infrastructure influencing erythropoietin adoption.

evaluates dialysis center coverage, anemia treatment protocols, and patient care infrastructure influencing erythropoietin adoption. PRODUCT INNOVATION & BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION – highlights advancements in biologic manufacturing and growing adoption of cost-effective biosimilar erythropoietin drugs.

highlights advancements in biologic manufacturing and growing adoption of cost-effective biosimilar erythropoietin drugs. SUPPLY CHAIN & BIOLOGICS DISTRIBUTION PERFORMANCE – assesses production capacity, distribution efficiency, and supply chain reliability for erythropoietin therapies.

assesses production capacity, distribution efficiency, and supply chain reliability for erythropoietin therapies. DISEASE-SPECIFIC DEMAND ANALYSIS – identifies therapeutic areas such as chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy-induced anemia, and renal replacement therapy driving drug demand.

identifies therapeutic areas such as chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy-induced anemia, and renal replacement therapy driving drug demand. HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE READINESS – evaluates the availability of dialysis centers, trained medical staff, and treatment accessibility across regions.

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.70 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 18.45 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.66% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Biologics, Biosimilars)

• By Application (Cancer, Renal Diseases, Neurology, Others)

• By Product (Erythropoietin, Darbepoetin-alfa) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).



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