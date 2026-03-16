Landsbankinn hf.: End of repurchase period

On 25 February 2026, Landsbankinn announced that the Bank offered to repurchase shares from shareholders during the period from and including 2 March 2026 up to and including 13 March 2026.

In total, Landsbankinn repurchased 4,594,709 own shares during the period from and including 2 March 2026 up to and including 13 March 2026, at a price of 14.56 per share, for a total consideration of ISK 66,898,959.

Prior to commencement of repurchases, Landsbankinn held 385.4 million own shares. Following the above-mentioned transactions, the Bank holds 390 million own shares, corresponding to approximately 1.6% of issued share capital in the Bank.

The total number of outstanding shares in the Bank is 23,615 million shares. Repurchases during the period were capped at 48 million shares.

For further information contact:

Rúnar Pálmason, Public Relations, pr@landsbankinn.is

Hanna Kristín Thoroddsen, Investor Relations, ir@landsbankinn.is