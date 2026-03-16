Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

An extraordinary general meeting of PCI Biotech Holding ASA (“the Company”) took place today, 16 March 2026.

All the matters on the agenda were approved in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice, including the proposal to liquidate the Company and to apply for a delisting of the Company’s shares from Euronext Oslo Børs. Liquidation of the Company is expected to occur during first half of 2026.

Minutes of the meeting are attached to this release and are available on www.pcibiotech.com.

Contact information:

PCI Biotech Holding ASA (under liquidation), Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo

Ronny Skuggedal, rs@pcibiotech.no, Mobile: +47 9400 5757

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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