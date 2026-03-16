Wallbridge Mining Announces Drilling Has Commenced at Martiniere

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB: WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its Martiniere gold project (“Martiniere”) located within the Wallbridge land package in northwestern Quebec.

The 2026 program represents one of the Company’s more active exploration seasons in recent years, with approximately 25,000 metres of drilling planned across the Fenelon, Martiniere, Casault and Grasset properties. 17,000 metres of that drilling is taking place at Martiniere planned in two phases. Phase 1 has commenced, which is building on strong results from the 2025 exploration program and is focused on continuing to expand and evaluate the scale and continuity of the broader gold system as it extends beyond the limits of the currently reported mineral resource. Phase 2 (planned to start in early July and conclude in September) will be designed based on Phase 1 results, positioning Martiniere for potential future resource delineation as results warrant.

“We believe continued exploration at Martiniere offers significant potential to unlock additional value for shareholders as we advance our assessment of the property’s district-scale growth opportunities while targeting near-term resource expansion,” commented Brian Penny, Wallbridge’s CEO. “At the same time, we remain focused on advancing the technical work required to further de-risk Fenelon and position the project for its next stage of development,” concluded Mr. Penny.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Mr. Mark A. Petersen M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ AS-10796; PGO 3069), Senior Exploration Consultant for Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec’s Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 square kilometres that extends approximately 82 kilometres along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The land position is host to the Company’s flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited Brian Penny, CPA, CMA

Chief Executive Officer

Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 416 716 8346 Tania Barreto, CPIR

Director, Investor Relations

Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 289 819 3012

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this document may contain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, “FLI”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. FLI is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this document.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words such as “seeks”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “continues”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “projects”, “predicts”, “proposes”, “potential”, “targets” and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should” or “might”, “be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved.”

FLI in this document may include, but is not limited to: the continuity of and expansion potential of the Martiniere gold system; the potential to increase mineral resources on the Company’s properties on the Detour-Fenelon gold trend; the growth potential of known mineralization and the Company’s mineral properties in general; the amount and location of planned drilling during 2026; the significance of historic exploration activities and results; and the potential for future development at Fenelon.

FLI is designed to help you understand management’s current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this document is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained in this document to reflect new events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, this document has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this document. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI, or information contained herein.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI.

Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the results of exploration activities, the Company’s financial position and general economic conditions; the ability of exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; the accuracy of geological modelling; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the legitimacy of title and property interests in the Company’s mineral properties; the accuracy of key assumptions, parameters or methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimates and in the preliminary economic assessment; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the evolution of the global economic climate; metal prices; foreign exchange rates; environmental expectations; community and non-governmental actions; and, the Company’s ability to secure required funding. Risks and uncertainties about Wallbridge's business are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Notes to United States Investors

Wallbridge prepares its disclosure in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Terms relating to mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and economic studies used herein are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the SEC generally applicable to US companies. As such, the information presented herein concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.