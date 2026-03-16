Plug Executive Leadership to Participate in Investor Conferences in Europe and Washington, D.C.

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announces its participation in upcoming investor conferences and non-deal roadshows in Europe and the United States, reinforcing the company’s ongoing engagement with the global financial community.

Plug executives will participate in meetings with institutional investors to discuss the Company’s strategic priorities, growth opportunities, and long-term financial objectives.

Event details are as follows:

March 16–18, 2026

European Non-Deal Roadshow

Locations: London, United Kingdom; Stockholm, Sweden; Paris, France

Plug Participant: Paul Middleton, CFO

Hosts: Redburn Atlantic and Rothschild & Co.

March 17, 2026

J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Location: Washington, D.C.

Plug Participants: Jose Luis Crespo, CEO; Roberto Friedlander, Vice President of Investor Relations

Additional information on Plug’s investor conference participation can be found in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website:

https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Plug Power

Plug designs, builds, and operates a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation—enabling the global hydrogen economy. A first mover in the industry, Plug has built its business around electrolyzers, fuel cells, and hydrogen production plants, serving customers across material handling, industrial applications, and energy markets, and advancing energy resilience and industrial decarbonization.

Plug’s GenEco electrolyzer spans five continents, while more than 74,000 GenDrive fuel cell systems operate worldwide across 280+ hydrogen-powered material handling sites. Plug also operates its own hydrogen generation network to ensure a reliable, domestically produced supply. Production facilities are currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, representing a combined capacity of 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities around the world, Plug serves global leaders including Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com