GFM Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFM Resources Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-V: GFM.H) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the “Private Placement’).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use proceeds from the Private Placement to repay outstanding liabilities and for general working capital purposes.

The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws.

About GFM Resources Limited

GFM Resources Limited is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-potential exploration properties in Mexico. Its shares are listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GFM.H.

For additional information, please contact:

Salvador Miranda, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: (+1) 604 970 2086

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or forward looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of the Private Placement. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: the Private Placement may not close on the contemplated terms, or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.