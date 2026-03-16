NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:NRXP) Confirms Path to New Drug Application with Real World Data and Broader Proposed Indication for NRX-100 (ketamine) Following Type C FDA Meeting

NRx has received confirmatory FDA minutes from in-person Type C meeting attended by leadership of FDA Division of Psychiatry, FDA Office of Neuroscience, and FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Minutes are consistent with previously announced oral guidance outlining a path to New Drug Approval of NRX-100 for a broadened indication of treating depression, including patients with suicidality.

FDA confirmed willingness to review existing Adequate and Well Controlled Clinical Trial data as Substantial Evidence of Efficacy together with Real World Evidence from Osmind, Inc. as confirmatory evidence of efficacy.

No additional clinical trials were requested.

Company intends to sumbit its New Drug Application for NRX-100 by June 2026.



WILMINGTON, Del., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has received confirmatory minutes from an in-person Type C guidance meeting at the headquarters of the US Food and Drug Administration. The meeting was attended by leaders of the FDA Division of Psychiatry Products, the FDA Office of Neuroscience, and the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The minutes support FDA’s willingness to review NRx’s application for New Drug Approval of NRX-100 (preservative-free ketamine) based on Substantial Evidence of Effectiveness derived from existing adequate and well controlled trials. No additional clinical trials were requested. NRx agreed with FDA to submit existing patient-level data for review.

In the trials discussed with FDA, ketamine has demonstrated dramatic superiority to placebo and to active placebo, together with non-inferiority versus electroshock therapy. Moreover, ketamine has demonstrated statistically significant reduction in suicidal ideation. Notably, electroshock therapy, the only currently-approved treatment for suicidal ideation demonstrated a 30% incidence of memory loss, whereas ketamine did not.

The FDA minutes additionally confirm FDA’s willingness to review Real World Evidence as confirmatory evidence of efficacy. Preliminary analysis of that Real World Evidence confirms the effectiveness of intravenous ketamine both in reducing depression and suicidal ideation.

Based on the meeting minutes, NRx will seek a primary indication to treat depression in patients with severe depression who may have suicidal ideation, in place of the Company’s original plan to treat only those with suicidal ideation. According to the CDC, more than 16 million Americans experience depression each year and 3.6 million Americans contemplate suicide

FDA confirmed in the minutes that no additional nonclinical data would be required for review of NRx’s New Drug Application and that no bridging studies would be needed to support NRx’s preservative-free formulation, for which the Company anticipates at least three years of room temperature shelf stability.

“We deeply appreciate the FDA’s supportive meeting with us at the leadership level and guiding us to pursue a New Drug Application for NRX-100 for the benefit of the millions of Americans with severe depression, millions of whom tragically form a plan to end their lives each year,” said Dr. Jonathan Javitt, founder, Chairman, and CEO of NRx pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to a day when suicide is no longer the second leading cause of death in Americans under the age of 35 and to approval of a lifesaving drug to meet the needs of Americans, including Veterans and First Responders.”

In addition to the pending New Drug Application for NRX-100 based on treatment of depression, NRx has a pending Abbreviated New Drug Application for the sale of preservative-free ketamine under its current label for use in anesthesia. As previously announced, FDA agreed to receive that application in September 2025 and assigned a Summer 2026 decision date.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (www.nrxpharma.com), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRx has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 with an application for the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal ideation in patients with depression, including bipolar depression.

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