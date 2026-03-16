Bloomway AI Announces Public Beta of CinePro: Infusing Cinematic Expertise into AIGC to Redefine the "Lean Cinema" Workflow

ATLANTA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bloomway.ai begins public beta testing today.

Bloomway AI based in Atlanta, Georgia, the company combines film production expertise with machine learning to bridge the gap between complex AI technology and intuitive creative execution, enabling everyday creators to produce studio-grade visual narratives.





The most transformative feature of Bloomway AI is its ability to empower users to create high-quality films with zero technical barriers. Through the "Creative Studio", an AI Assistant—thinking like a seasoned Hollywood screenwriter—guides creators step-by-step through story development.

Beyond initial creation, Bloomway provides unprecedented precision. Creators can exercise granular control over "character consistency", "camera angles", and "lighting positions". This ensures that the visual DNA remains stable across various scenes, maintaining the professional rigor required for high-end storytelling.





“Bloomway "thinks" like a director. The system recognizes different scenes and intelligently determines the most appropriate "camera movements" and "actor blocking" to best convey the narrative's emotional arc. ” said Guojun Zhou, Founder of Bloomway AI. “We believe the digitization of industry expertise is just as critical as model scale in delivering truly usable creative output.”





video: https://youtu.be/FJxSeEZPPFk





CinePro introduces a versatile workflow that functions like a professional multi-camera film set. Utilizing advanced "Keyframe Splitter & Linking" technology and a library of over "700 cinema-grade camera movements", the AI intelligently segments chapters for precise editing or ensures seamless transitions for "One-Take" (long take) sequences. The platform can even generate a fully realized cinematic production, complete with professional "TTS (Text-to-Speech)" narration.





Breaking industry duration limits, Bloomway’s CinePro model can generate continuous sequences exceeding "60 seconds", significantly outperforming similar products. Furthermore, users can revisit and modify individual shots or character designs even after the film is rendered, ensuring the final output aligns perfectly with the director’s vision.





The public beta is now open for applications. Interested users can request access via the official website at bloomway.ai.





About Bloomway AI

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Bloomway AI is a filmmaking-focused AI startup building video generation tools informed by professional production workflows. The team combines extensive film industry experience with machine learning expertise in digital imaging. By transforming professional cinematic knowledge into data-driven, intelligent workflows, Bloomway provides cost-effective, studio-grade AI video solutions for creators, studios, and commercial teams worldwide.