Cyber Acoustics Releases WC-1000 Webcam, Built to Work Seamlessly with Headsets or Speakerphones

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a trusted provider of technology solutions for education and business, today announced the WC-1000 webcam, engineered for high-quality video while eliminating features that create security risks and IT support challenges for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) companies, enterprises, and remote teams.

The WC-1000 is a purpose-built, video-only camera with no built-in microphone. By eliminating the mic entirely, Cyber Acoustics reduces common challenges for distributed teams and working professionals that already rely on dedicated headsets or speakerphones for audio.





The WC-1000 is a video-only webcam with no built-in microphone, ideal for professionals using dedicated audio devices.

Fewer Audio Conflicts, Fewer Support Tickets

Integrated webcam microphones often create conflicts in platforms such as Teams, Zoom, or Slack, where the software automatically selects the webcam microphone instead of the user’s headset or speakerphone. When this occurs, many users don’t realize their voice is being picked up by the webcam rather than their intended audio device. This results in poor call quality, frustrated users, and avoidable help desk tickets. By removing the microphone entirely, the WC-1000 ensures calls default to the intended audio device, reducing troubleshooting and improving reliability.

Reduced Security Exposure for In-Office, Hybrid, and Remote Workers

Without a built-in microphone, the WC-1000 eliminates an audio component that could otherwise be targeted by malicious software or unauthorized access. For security-conscious organizations, particularly in regulated or sensitive environments, removing unnecessary audio hardware reduces risk and simplifies security oversight for any employee.

Greater Control and Standardization for IT Teams

The WC-1000 enables IT teams to standardize on approved headsets and speakerphones across the organization. This approach reinforces device policies, supports compliance initiatives, and creates a more controlled, predictable communications environment.



Optimized for Modern Work Setups

Most professionals already rely on dedicated headsets or speakerphones for calls. The WC-1000 fits seamlessly into that environment, focusing exclusively on video while audio is handled by devices designed specifically for sound. The result is clearer communication, consistent performance, and better overall meeting experiences.

“The WC-1000 is designed to solve a very specific problem,” said Steve Erickson, COO at Cyber Acoustics. “Organizations don’t need more webcam features. Instead, they need reliable video that works cleanly with the headsets and speakerphones their teams already use. By removing the microphone, we eliminate the wrong input device being selected, ultimately avoiding all audio conflicts.”

Compatible Cyber Acoustics Audio Devices for the WC-1000

For 30 years Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted manufacturer of audio solutions for the world’s most demanding environments. Today the company offers a range of expert-designed dedicated speakers, headsets, speakerphones, and USB mics that pair seamlessly with webcams, including the WC-1000.

Available solutions include:

Cyber Acoustics WC-1000 Webcam Technical Specifications

The WC-1000 delivers full HD 1080p video for meetings, recordings, or streaming. Autofocus keeps images clear while auto light and color correction adapt to different environments for consistent visuals. Additional features and specs include:

Full HD 1080p resolution 1920 × 1080 at 30fps

Other supported video resolutions 1280x720 at 30fps 640x480 at 30fps

HD 2.0MP lens for clear video quality

Wide diagonal field of view

Universal monitor mount

Plug and play USB-A for easy operation

Automatic low light correction

No integrated microphone

Available Now on Amazon

The WC-1000 is available now on Amazon for $24.99.

For more information about the WC-1000 webcam with no integrated microphone visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/wc-1000-1080p-hd-webcam-for-pc?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_release&utm_campaign=wc1000_webcam.

To see all Cyber Acoustics products visit www.cyberacoustics.com .

About Cyber Acoustics

For 30 years, Cyber Acoustics, Inc. has remained a leading provider of technology solutions for education, business, and personal use. With a commitment to delivering value, performance, and reliability, the company has built a strong reputation for designing and manufacturing innovative products based on customer feedback. Focused on exceptional customer service and sustainable business practices, Cyber Acoustics has been a trusted worldwide technology provider since 1996. Product lines include a range of headsets, speakers, webcams and laptop docking stations. For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on LinkedIn, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, and Facebook.

PR Contact:

Susie Hayne

shayne@cyberacoustics.com

360-823-4140

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d4f3604-c307-4054-87f9-9a1b3041f911