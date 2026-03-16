Capital increase – new Articles of Association

 | Source: Columbus A/S Columbus A/S

Company announcement no. 21/2026

With reference to release no. 18 of today, the capital increase has now been registered at the Danish Business Authority. Hereafter, the share capital of Columbus A/S amounts to DKK 162,157,830 (nom.) divided into 129,726,264 shares of DKK 1.25. The total number of votes is 129,726,264.

New Articles of Association are attached.

Ib Kunøe                                     Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, Tel : +45 70 20 50 00


Attachment


Attachments

Articles of Association 160326
GlobeNewswire

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