Capital increase – new Articles of Association

Company announcement no. 21/2026

With reference to release no. 18 of today, the capital increase has now been registered at the Danish Business Authority. Hereafter, the share capital of Columbus A/S amounts to DKK 162,157,830 (nom.) divided into 129,726,264 shares of DKK 1.25. The total number of votes is 129,726,264.

New Articles of Association are attached.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:



CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, Tel : +45 70 20 50 00





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