Aurora Spine Corporation to Participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in the development of groundbreaking medical devices for spinal surgery, today announced it will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference on March 22-24, hosted by Roth Capital Partners. The conference will be held March 22-24, 2026 at the Ritz-Carlton in Laguna Niguel, California and the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

Investors attending the conference who are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, can do so by contacting their Roth representative, or by emailing asapf@lythampartners.com .

About the Roth Capital Partners Conference

The Annual ROTH Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies, combining company presentations, Q&A sessions and management 1-on-1 meetings. The format provides investors with the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors. Roth’s award-winning Research Team identifies distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of minimally invasive spinal implants and interventional pain management technologies. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company’s mission is to improve spinal surgery outcomes through simplified, integrated, and cost-effective solutions that advance patient care worldwide. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Investor Relations

Adam Lowensteiner

Lytham Partners

Phone: (646) 829-9702