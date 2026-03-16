Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0618 - RIKV 26 0916

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 26 0618RIKV 26 0916
Settlement Date 03/18/202603/18/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 27,85013,350
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.157/7.34796.469/7.240
Total Number of Bids Received 2221
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 47,85039,850
Total Number of Successful Bids 147
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 147
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.157/7.34796.469/7.240
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.194/7.19796.491/7.193
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.157/7.34796.469/7.240
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.178/7.26296.476/7.225
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.194/7.19796.491/7.193
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.134/7.44196.328/7.540
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.164/7.31996.422/7.340
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.722.99

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