|Series
|RIKV 26 0618
|RIKV 26 0916
|Settlement Date
|03/18/2026
|03/18/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|27,850
|13,350
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.157
|/
|7.347
|96.469
|/
|7.240
|Total Number of Bids Received
|22
|21
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|47,850
|39,850
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|7
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|7
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.157
|/
|7.347
|96.469
|/
|7.240
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.194
|/
|7.197
|96.491
|/
|7.193
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.157
|/
|7.347
|96.469
|/
|7.240
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.178
|/
|7.262
|96.476
|/
|7.225
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.194
|/
|7.197
|96.491
|/
|7.193
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.134
|/
|7.441
|96.328
|/
|7.540
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.164
|/
|7.319
|96.422
|/
|7.340
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.72
|2.99
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 0618 - RIKV 26 0916
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
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March 12, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKV 26 0618RIKV 26 0916ISINIS0000038966IS0000038974Maturity Date06/18/202609/16/2026Auction Date03/16/202603/16/2026Settlement Date03/18/202603/18/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and...Read More
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March 10, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6. March, at the price of...Read More