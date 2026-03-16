Ticagrelor Market Size to Reach USD 3.60 Billion by 2035, Fueled by Rising Cardiovascular Disease Burden and Growing Adoption of Advanced Antiplatelet Therapies – SNS Insider

Austin, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ticagrelor Market Size & Growth Analysis:

"According to SNS Insider, The Ticagrelor Market was valued at USD 1.80 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.60 Billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.18% from 2026 to 2035."

The increasing global incidence of cardiovascular diseases, including acute coronary syndrome (ACS) and myocardial infarction, continues to be the key factor driving the market for ticagrelor. The clinical efficacy of ticagrelor in the prevention of platelet aggregation and survival has established the drug as a popular antiplatelet drug among cardiologists. The increasing number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures has fueled the market for antiplatelet therapies in the prevention of stent thrombosis.





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Lifestyle-related risk factors like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and physical inactivity have significantly increased the occurrence of coronary artery diseases, thus fueling the market demand over the years. Ticagrelor's inclusion in various international cardiology guidelines, coupled with the expansion of healthcare facilities in emerging countries and the advent of telecardiology services that ensure timely diagnosis and adherence to treatment, have been instrumental in sustaining the growth trajectory.

The U.S. Ticagrelor Market was valued at USD 0.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 7.24%. The U.S. leads the global market driven by its high cardiovascular disease prevalence, advanced treatment infrastructure, robust reimbursement frameworks, and widespread clinical guideline adoption recommending ticagrelor for ACS management across hospitals and specialty cardiac centers.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

AstraZeneca

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Cipla

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Lupin Limited

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Aurobindo Pharma

Zydus Lifesciences

Hetero Drugs

Alkem Laboratories

Apotex Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Sandoz International

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Biocon Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Dosage Strength

The 90 mg tablets segment accounted for the highest market share of 54.21% in 2025. This can be attributed to the widespread use of ticagrelor in the initial treatment phase for ACS patients. In ACS, rapid platelet inhibition is critical. Additionally, the 60 mg tablets segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.64%. This can be attributed to the increasing use of this dosage in the long-term secondary prevention of post-MI patients.

By Indication

Acute coronary syndrome accounted for the highest market share of 46.37% in 2025. This can be attributed to the use of ticagrelor as first-line emergency antiplatelet therapy in the treatment of unstable angina and myocardial infarction. Myocardial infarction prevention is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.82%. This can be attributed to the increasing importance of long-term secondary prevention protocols and post-MI patient management.

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies accounted for the highest market share of approximately 51.18% in 2025. This can be attributed to the high number of inpatient cardiovascular treatments. Retail pharmacies and online pharmacies are also gaining popularity in the ticagrelor market. This can be attributed to the transition to long-term secondary prevention therapy. E-pharmacies have also improved the accessibility of medication for chronic cardiovascular patients.

By End User

Hospitals accounted for the highest market share of 55.63% in 2025. This can be attributed to the high number of acute cardiac emergencies, high-end cardiology facilities, and ICU facilities. Additionally, specialty clinics are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.91%.

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Ticagrelor Market Segmentation

By Dosage Strength

60 mg Tablets

90 mg Tablets

Others (Any special strengths, combination formulations, or investigational doses)

By Indication

Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS)

Myocardial Infarction (MI) Prevention

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI)

Others (Stroke prevention in high-risk cardiovascular patients, peripheral arterial disease)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others (Specialty cardiac clinics, government tenders, and institutional supply)

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Research organizations, rehabilitation centers)

Regional Insights

North America has been the market leader in the ticagrelor market, generating around 42.18% of the global ticagrelor market revenue in 2025. This can be attributed to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure, a solid pharmaceutical research environment, and a positive reimbursement scenario. Furthermore, the adoption of evidence-based cardiology treatment protocols in the region has been consistently higher. The U.S. has been the largest market for ticagrelor, and the demand for ticagrelor in the region is likely to continue at a similar rate in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific region is likely to exhibit the fastest regional market growth, with a CAGR of 8.02% during the forecast period. Urbanization and the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in China and India due to lifestyle factors are likely to drive the market. Government initiatives to improve the accessibility of cardiology care in the region have increased, and investments in hospital infrastructure have accelerated the adoption of advanced antiplatelet agents.

Recent Developments

In 2024, AstraZeneca advanced collaborative programs with healthcare systems across Asia-Pacific to improve ticagrelor accessibility and treatment adherence among ACS patients in high-growth emerging markets.

In 2023, several generic pharmaceutical manufacturers, including Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, expanded their ticagrelor generics portfolios to address growing demand in cost-sensitive markets across Asia and Latin America.

Ticagrelor Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.80 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.18% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Ticagrelor Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Dosage Strength

6. Ticagrelor Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Indication

7. Ticagrelor Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Distribution Channel

8. Ticagrelor Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End-User

9. Ticagrelor Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

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