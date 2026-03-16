Interactive Kiosk Market to Expand at 4%+ CAGR by 2031 Driven by Rising Demand for Self-Service Automation and Contactless Transactions, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the interactive kiosk market was valued at USD 36.14 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 37.72 billion in 2026 to USD 46.78 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.38% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The expansion is supported by rising adoption of self-service technologies across retail, hospitality, healthcare, and transportation sectors globally.

Businesses are rapidly deploying interactive kiosks to enhance customer engagement, reduce operational costs, and improve service efficiency. These developments are influencing interactive kiosk market trends, as organizations focus on digital transformation and automated service delivery. As a result, the interactive kiosk market forecast highlights steady adoption across both developed and emerging economies.

Technology Advancements Driving the Interactive Kiosk Market



Biometric Identity Verification in Financial Kiosks

Banks and financial service providers are increasingly adding biometric authentication and digital identity verification to kiosk systems to meet stricter KYC requirements. Technologies such as facial recognition and document validation help speed up account onboarding while reducing fraud risks. These features are also helping financial institutions expand services to underserved regions and improve secure transactions across banking networks.

Cloud-Based Remote Management for Kiosk Networks

Many organizations are shifting to cloud platforms to manage large networks of kiosks more efficiently. These systems allow operators to update content, monitor performance, and identify technical issues remotely. With better connectivity and centralized control, businesses can maintain kiosks across multiple locations while reducing maintenance efforts and operational complexity.

“Mordor Intelligence approaches the interactive kiosk market with disciplined research practices that combine verified industry inputs with structured analytical review, helping decision-makers interpret technology adoption patterns with greater confidence than fragmented or assumption-led market assessments.” Says, Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/interactive-kiosk-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - Interactive Kiosk Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising preference for unattended self-service

4.2.2 Surge in cloud-managed kiosk fleets

4.2.3 More kiosks being installed in growing cities and transport hubs for public services

4.2.4 Biometric-enabled KYC compliance kiosks

4.2.5 Smart-city curbside digital way-finding roll-outs

4.2.6 Energy-efficient fan-less ARM kiosk economics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Escalating cyber-security and privacy compliance cost

4.3.2 High CAPEX for multi-site fleets

4.3.3 Volatile supply of greater than 32 industrial touchscreens"

4.3.4 Urban heritage bans on outdoor ad-kiosks

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Assesment of Macroeconomic Trends on Market

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 ATM Kiosks

5.1.2 Information Kiosks

5.1.3 Ticketing Kiosks

5.1.4 and more

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 Indoor Kiosks

5.3.2 Outdoor Kiosks

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Retail

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 and more

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Spain

5.5.3.6 Russia

5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 Australia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 GCC

5.5.5.2 Turkey

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 NCR Corporation

6.4.2 Diebold Nixdorf

6.4.3 KIOSK Information Systems

6.4.4 Advantech Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Olea Kiosks Inc.

6.4.6 Slabb Inc.

6.4.7 RedyRef Interactive Kiosks

6.4.8 Meridian Kiosks LLC

6.4.9 Embross Ltd

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/interactive-kiosk-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Global Outlook for the Interactive Kiosk Market

North America continues to lead the adoption of interactive kiosks, supported by widespread use of self-service checkout systems, advanced digital payment infrastructure, and strong cybersecurity standards. Many businesses are upgrading existing kiosks with features such as loyalty programs, mobile wallet integration, and accessibility-focused designs to improve customer experience.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region as rapid urban development drives investments in transportation hubs, airports, and public infrastructure. Countries across the region are expanding the use of ticketing and information kiosks, while local manufacturing capabilities help companies deploy large-scale kiosk networks more efficiently.

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