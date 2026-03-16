Jiuzi Holdings and AetheriumX Sign Strategic MOU for $30M Investment into Web3

HANGZHOU, China, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) ("Jiuzi Holdings" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a significant strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with AetheriumX, a rising star in the blockchain infrastructure space. Pursuant to the MOU, Jiuzi Holdings proposes to invest up to US$30 million in AetheriumX's flagship product, the Distributed Capital Intelligence Protocol (DCIP). This move marks a groundbreaking step for the Company in the global Web3 infrastructure and digital asset intelligent strategy execution space.

This collaboration is viewed as a key "offensive" move by Jiuzi Holdings in the new wave of technology and finance convergence, with the potential to significantly enhance the Company's market valuation and growth prospects.

Securing a Foothold in High-Growth Sectors

The DCIP protocol focuses on the most promising areas within the blockchain sector today, including DeFi, GameFi, and digital asset strategy execution. It aims to provide high-performance, highly secure, and intelligent on-chain interaction and asset management infrastructure for the global Web3 ecosystem. Through this strategic partnership with AetheriumX, Jiuzi Holdings is actively positioning itself in key areas:

Core DeFi Infrastructure: Deep involvement in the underlying protocol construction and strategy execution of decentralized finance, connecting global crypto asset liquidity.



Growth in the GameFi Economy: As the blockchain gaming economy expands, the DCIP protocol is poised to become key infrastructure for in-game asset management and yield strategies.



Intelligent Asset Management & Strategy Execution: Leveraging on-chain automation and smart contracts, DCIP aims to enable intelligent allocation and strategy execution for digital assets, unlocking significant potential in "active management."

Synergy Unleashed Through Strategic Partnership

AetheriumX possesses cutting-edge technological advantages in blockchain protocol design, on-chain automation execution, and ecosystem development. Jiuzi Holdings plans to leverage the proposed investment and strategic cooperation to drive multi-dimensional synergies:

Technological Synergy: Deep integration with the DCIP technology stack to embed on-chain automated strategy execution capabilities into various Company business scenarios, creating a differentiated technological moat.



Business Synergy: Jointly developing innovative products and services centered around DeFi, GameFi, and digital asset strategy execution to cultivate new revenue and profit growth drivers.



Ecosystem Synergy: As the DCIP protocol evolves and its ecosystem expands, Jiuzi Holdings stands to benefit from the multiplicative returns generated by the protocol and its surrounding ecosystem.

Charting the Future Course, Strengthening Growth Positioning

Company management stated that this strategic partnership with AetheriumX is a crucial step in Jiuzi Holdings' systematic embrace of Web3 and digital asset infrastructure. It will help establish the Company's image as "future-oriented and proactively advancing" within the global tech and capital landscape. The proposed US$30 million investment commitment underscores Jiuzi Holdings' strong belief in the long-term value of Web3 infrastructure and intelligent digital asset management. As the collaboration deepens and specific projects materialize, the Company's enhancements in technological capability, business scope, and global expansion are expected to garner increasing attention from the capital markets.

About the Collaboration and Next Steps

According to the MOU, both parties plan to systematically evaluate and advance work in the following areas:

Design of in-depth application scenarios for the DCIP protocol in digital asset strategy execution;



Planning for joint solutions and products targeting Web3 infrastructure;



Co-construction mechanisms and incentive models for the relevant ecosystem.

Subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulatory requirements, the parties intend to establish a long-term, close-knit strategic partnership and will work towards finalizing a definitive investment agreement in subsequent stages, optimizing the cooperation structure and implementation path.

Management of Jiuzi Holdings commented, "We believe the global Web3 and digital asset infrastructure sector is in a critical window of rapid growth. Choosing to deeply engage with a technologically innovative partner like AetheriumX at this time is a key proactive measure for Jiuzi Holdings as we look to the future. We are confident that this pivotal move will create enhanced long-term value for the Company and our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.



Contacts



Contact: iris@jzxn.com

