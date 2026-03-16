Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management

 | Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Group CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen has been granted 5,126 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 790,941.80.

Group CCO Alexandra Bastkær Winther has been granted 3,649 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 563,040.70.

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15_Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management
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