Bombardier Commences Consent Solicitations with Respect to its 7.35% Debentures due 2026 and its 7.450% Notes due 2034

MONTREAL, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has launched consent solicitations with respect to its 7.450% Notes due 2034 (the “US Notes”) and its outstanding 7.35% Debentures due 2026 (the “Canadian Notes” and collectively with the US Notes, the “Notes”) (with respect to any such series of Notes, a “Consent Solicitation” and collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”). In the Consent Solicitations, Bombardier is seeking consents from the holders of these Notes to adopt proposed amendments to the respective indentures governing the Notes in order to include in those indentures a permitted lien basket provision that is included in Bombardier’s other existing indentures (the “Proposed Amendments”).

Title of Security CUSIP ISIN Outstanding

Principal Amount Consent

Payment (1) 7.35% Debentures due 2026 097751AE1 CA097751AE11 Cdn$150,000,000 Cdn$1.00

7.450% Notes due 2034 097751AL5 /

C10602AJ6 US097751AL51 /

USC10602AJ68 US$510,000,000 US$2.50



(1) Per Cdn$1,000 principal amount of Canadian Notes, or US$1,000 principal amount of US Notes, as applicable.

The deadline for submitting consents is (i) in the case of the US Notes, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on March 20, 2026, and (ii) in the case of the Canadian Notes, at 5:00 p.m., Eastern, on March 27, 2026, in each case unless extended (such respective time and date, as the same may be extended, the “Consent Deadline”). Consents to each Consent Solicitation may be revoked subject to the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation Statement prior to the earlier of (i) the effective time of the applicable Proposed Amendments, which may occur prior to the applicable Consent Deadline, and (ii) with respect to the US Notes, 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, March 20, 2026, or, with respect to the Canadian Notes, 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, March 27, 2026, as applicable, unless extended by Bombardier in its sole discretion (each such date and time, a “Withdrawal Deadline”). Bombardier may extend either of the Consent Deadlines without extending the applicable Withdrawal Deadline.

The Consent Solicitations with respect to (i) the US Notes require Consents from holders representing a majority of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of such series of Notes and (ii) the Canadian Notes require Consents from holders representing 66 2/3% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of such series of Notes. If the requisite consents from holders of a series of Notes are received prior to the applicable Consent Deadline and the respective supplemental indenture implementing the Proposed Amendments become effective, then Bombardier will make the consent payment set forth in the table above to holders of such series of Notes who validly deliver (and do not validly revoke) their consent on or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline. The Record Date for the determination of holders entitled to give consents pursuant to each of the Consent Solicitations is 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on March 13, 2026. Bombardier reserves the right to establish from time to time any new date as the Record Date and, thereupon, any such new date will be deemed to be the “Record Date” for purposes of the Consent Solicitations. Holders are encouraged to read Bombardier’s Consent Solicitation Statement, dated March 16, 2026, for the full terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitations.

Bombardier has retained Global Bondholder Services Corporation to act as the U.S. Information and Tabulation Agent for the Consent Solicitation for the US Notes, and has retained Kingsdale Advisors to act as the Canadian Information and Tabulation Agent for the Consent Solicitation for the Canadian Notes. For additional information regarding the terms of the Consent Solicitations, or to obtain additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement, please contact, in respect of the US Notes, Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (866) 807-2200 or by email at contact@gbsc-usa.com , or, in respect of the Canadian Notes, Kingsdale Advisors at 1 (855) 682-2031, by email at corpaction@kingsdaleadvisors.com or by visiting www.BBDconsent2026.com for more information. You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Consent Solicitations.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC and RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (collectively, “RBC Capital Markets”), together with TD Securities (USA) LLC and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, “TD Securities”), will act as the Solicitation Agents for the Consent Solicitations. Questions concerning the terms of the Consent Solicitations should be directed to RBC Capital Markets at (212) 618-7843, (416) 842-6311 or (877) 381-2099 or to TD Securities at (212) 827-2842, (416) 982-2243 or (866) 584-2096.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold any of the Notes as to when such intermediary needs to receive instructions from a holder in order for that holder to be able to participate in, or (in the circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Consent Solicitations, before the deadlines specified herein and in the Consent Solicitation Statement. The deadlines set by each clearing system for the submission and withdrawal of instructions will also be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the Consent Solicitation Statement. You should check with such broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee to determine whether they will charge you a fee for delivering your consent on your behalf.

Holders are requested to read and consider carefully the information contained in the Consent Solicitation Statement and to deliver their consent to the Proposed Amendments in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

None of Bombardier, the trustees for the Notes, the agents under the respective indentures for the Notes, the U.S. Information and Tabulation Agent, the Canadian Information and Tabulation Agent, any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or any of its or their respective directors, officers, employees or representatives makes any recommendation to holders as to whether or not to deliver their consent pursuant to any of the Consent Solicitations, and none of the foregoing has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must decide whether to provide their consent.

This notice does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this notice nor any part of it, nor the fact of its release, shall form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Consent Solicitations are made only by and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation Statement and the information in this notice is qualified by reference to the Consent Solicitation Statement. None of Bombardier or the tabulation agents makes any recommendations as to whether or not holders should deliver their consent pursuant to any of the Consent Solicitations.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Consent Solicitations to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Consent Solicitations will be deemed to be made by one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to Bombardier’s ability to complete the Consent Solicitations, require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche

Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Bombardier

+1 514 240 9649 Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+1 514 855 7167



