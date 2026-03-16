Herantis Pharma to present HER-096 Phase 1b data at International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases

Espoo, Finland, March 16, 2026: Herantis Pharma Plc ("Herantis"), a clinical-stage company developing disease-modifying therapies to stop the progression of Parkinson’s disease, announces that its Chief Scientific Officer, Henri Huttunen, will be delivering an oral presentation at the 20th International Conference on Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders (AD/PD 2026), held in Denmark from 17-21 March, on data from Herantis’s Phase 1b trial of HER-096 in people living with Parkinson’s disease (PD).

Henri will present previously disclosed safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and biomarker data from 24 people living with PD who received 200 mg or 300 mg of HER-096 or placebo, repeated twice a week for four weeks. The results met all primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that HER-096 was safe and well tolerated. The data also showed that both dose levels of HER-096 achieved sufficient maximum concentration and total exposure in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to reach the expected pharmacologically active levels, confirming the ability of HER-096 to cross the blood-brain barrier in individuals living with PD.

Biomarker analyses from the Phase 1b trial showed clear clinical evidence of biological response to HER-096 exposure in people with Parkinson’s disease. Across 2.5 million datapoints, HER-096 was shown to modulate Parkinson’s disease-relevant pathways including proteostasis, mitochondrial function, and neuroinflammation, aligned with the expected mechanism of action.

Henri Huttunen, CSO of Herantis Pharma, said: “I am looking forward to presenting these clinically meaningful Phase 1b results at AD/PD 2026, to highlight the significant potential of the HER-096 program as a disease-modifying therapy for the 10 million people living with PD globally. Having established safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and biological activity in-line with our expectations, we have a robust dataset forming the foundations of our preparations for a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study.”

Presentation details:

Session : Modulating neuroinflammation, α-synuclein, LRRK2, and dopaminergic repair: early human data

: Modulating neuroinflammation, α-synuclein, LRRK2, and dopaminergic repair: early human data Title: A Phase 1b study to investigate safety, tolerability and biomarker responses of repeated subcutaneous doses of HER-096 in subjects with Parkinson’s disease

A Phase 1b study to investigate safety, tolerability and biomarker responses of repeated subcutaneous doses of HER-096 in subjects with Parkinson’s disease Presenter : Henri J. Huttunen (Finland)

: Henri J. Huttunen (Finland) Date/Time : Wednesday, 18 March 2026; 14:45 - 15:00 CET

: Wednesday, 18 March 2026; 14:45 - 15:00 CET Room: Hall 180-181





For more information, please contact:

Herantis Pharma:

Tone Kvåle, CFO

Tel: +47 915 19576

Email: ir@herantis.com

ICR Healthcare:

Sarah Elton-Farr, Stephanie Cuthbert, Phillip Marriage

Tel: +44 20 3709 5700

Email: herantispharma@icrhealthcare.com

Certified Advisor:

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

Tel.: +358 9 25 380 225

E-mail: ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis Pharma Plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for Parkinson’s disease. The Company’s lead product, HER-096, is a first-in-class small peptide that combines the neuroprotective mechanism of cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), with the convenience of subcutaneous administration. In a Phase 1b clinical trial, HER 096 was shown to be generally safe and well tolerated in Parkinson’s disease patients. Herantis plans to advance HER-096 into a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2026 to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability in early-stage Parkinson’s patients.

Herantis is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

Company website: www.herantis.com

About HER-096

Herantis Pharma is developing HER-096, a first-in-class drug candidate with the potential to stop the progression of Parkinson’s disease, repair striatal damage and significantly improve both an individual’s symptoms and quality of life.

HER-096 is a small peptide molecule based on the active site of and designed to mimic the activity of cerebral dopamine neurotrophic factor (CDNF), a protein known to promote neuronal cell survival and functional recovery.

HER-096’s multimodal mechanism of action targets key drivers of neurodegeneration in PD by modulation of the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway, reducing aggregation of the neurotoxic protein α-synuclein, and modulation of neuroinflammation. Combined with its demonstrated brain penetration, this enables HER-096 to protect dopamine neurons from further degeneration and supports their functional restoration.

Forward-looking statements

This release includes forward-looking statements which are not historical facts but statements regarding future expectations instead. These forward-looking statements include without limitation, those regarding Herantis’ future financial position and results of operations, the Company’s strategy, objectives, future developments in the markets in which the Company participates or is seeking to participate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which the Company operates or intends to operate. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projected,” “should” or “will” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. The Company’s actual results of operations, including the Company’s financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements contained in this company release. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to risks associated with implementation of Herantis’ strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Herantis’ drug candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialize drug candidates, technology changes and new products in Herantis’ potential market and industry, Herantis’ freedom to operate in respect of the products it develops (which freedom may be limited, e.g., by competitors’ patents), the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. In addition, even if Herantis’ historical results of operations, including the Company’s financial condition and liquidity and the development of the industry in which the Company operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this company release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.