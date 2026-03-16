Aventon Introduces the Current, a Full Power, Full Suspension, Carbon Fiber eMTB for Under $6,000

Brea, Ca, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BREA, Calif. – March 16, 2026 – Aventon, a leader in accessible e-bike innovation, today announced the launch of the Current ADV and EXP, the brand’s first-ever full-suspension electric mountain bike (eMTB). Designed to bridge the gap between elite performance and everyday accessibility, the Current is a highly capable trail platform, featuring 140mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork, Aventon’s proprietary 110Nm Ultro X mid-drive motor, top-tier SRAM and RockShox components, and industry-leading smart tech integration.

“The Current marks a pivotal moment in Aventon’s story," said Kris Heineman, Senior Brand Director at Aventon. "Our vertically integrated team worked to build a true performance mountain bike with premium components and cutting-edge technology, at a fraction of the cost of our competitors. We’re excited to empower riders to explore more trails with greater confidence.”

Mountain Bike Icon Joins Aventon Team

Alongside the Current bike launch, Aventon signed the most recognizable personality in mountain biking, Brett Tippie. A freeride pioneer, event emcee, and Hall of Fame rider, Tippie chose to be an ambassador for the new Current after putting the bike through its paces.

“Aventon’s EU PR Manager Dennis Rankl drove over 15 hours to deliver me a Current prototype in Wales last year,” said Tippie. I had been testing eMTBs from a few different brands, but the Current was my clear favorite. This bike is super capable, and it’s going to surprise a lot of people, especially at this price. I’m stoked to be part of a team that is pushing the industry.”

Performance Meets Aventon Technology

At the heart of the Current is the Aventon Ultro X motor, delivering a massive 110Nm of torque (increasing to 120Nm in Boost Mode) and 750W of peak power. The motor is paired with an 800Wh integrated battery, offering an impressive range of up to 105 miles.

The Current sets a new standard for connectivity in the eMTB space through its Aventon Control Unit (ACU):

Integrated Top Tube Touchscreen: An intuitive interface for on-trail adjustments.

An intuitive interface for on-trail adjustments. Wireless Control Pad: Seamless mode switching without cluttering the cockpit.

Seamless mode switching without cluttering the cockpit. Advanced Tracking: Integrated 4G connectivity, GPS tracking, and a built-in alarm system for trailhead peace of mind.

Integrated 4G connectivity, GPS tracking, and a built-in alarm system for trailhead peace of mind. Ride-Centric Data: Riders can access customizable ride-tuning settings and performance tracking with proprietary features like Wheel Lift Control, Ride Tune customization, overrun and integrated Jump/Air Time logging.

Two Spec Levels Built for Every Trail

The Current is available in two distinct builds to suit different rider needs and budgets:

Style Current ADV ($4,599) Current EXP ($5,999) Frame 6061 Aluminum Carbon Front Triangle / Alloy Rear Fork RockShox Psylo Gold (150mm) RockShox Lyrik Select (150mm) Drivetrain SRAM Eagle 70 Transmission SRAM S1000 Transmission (Electronic) Brakes SRAM DB8 Stealth SRAM Maven Base (4-Piston) Colors Blue Onyx, Camouflage Glacier Mint, Midnight Black Weight 56 lbs. 52 lbs.

The Current is a Class 1 e-bike, convertible to Class 3, and is fully UL Certified for both battery and motor safety.

Availability

The Aventon Current is available starting March 16, 2026, through Aventon’s website and its extensive network of authorized dealers across North America.

About Aventon:

Aventon was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Brea, California. Born from a passion for bicycle racing, Aventon has grown into one of the leading ebike brands in North America. The company’s mission is to redefine adventure by combining innovative technology, thoughtful design, and an outstanding riding experience. Aventon controls the majority of its value chain internally and employs hundreds of staff worldwide to shape the future of two-wheeled e-mobility.

###



Press Contact:

Tom Sweeney / PR Manager North America

tsweeney@aventon.com