LYB names David Dennison as head of investor relations; Dave Kinney to retire

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced the appointment of David Dennison, a seasoned leader with decades-long service at LYB, as the new head of investor relations, effective May 8, 2026. He succeeds Dave Kinney, who will retire after nearly 35 years of service.

“I am pleased to welcome David Dennison as our next head of investor relations,” said Agustin Izquierdo, executive vice president and chief financial officer. “His significant experience in global petrochemical markets will help us continue to shape investor understanding and foster clear, two-way engagement with the shareholder community.”

David Dennison joined LYB in 2007, and in total brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to the role. He has held leadership roles across the company’s planning, commercial and strategic functions, including leading several Intermediates and Derivatives businesses. Most recently, he served as a vice president in the Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business. Before LYB, Dennison worked for Eli Lilly and Co. and Albemarle Corp. He holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from The Wharton School.

“In David, we have a thoughtful leader who reflects the depth and breadth of our leadership development pipeline and management succession process,” said Izquierdo. “LYB will continue to benefit from the wise counsel and perspective of leaders like him, as it has for many years with Dave Kinney. Dave has made meaningful contributions across the organization, applying his leadership and market expertise to support the company’s long-term performance. I am grateful for all he’s helped us accomplish.”

“It is a true honor to succeed Dave Kinney and guide the company’s investor relations function by furthering how we communicate our long-term strategy and ensure we protect the confidence investors place in LYB,” said Dennison. “I look forward to engaging with investors and collaborating with so many talented colleagues, as LYB continues to advance plans to drive shareholder value and position the company for future success.”

About LyondellBasell

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lyondellbasell.com or follow @LyondellBasell on LinkedIn.

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Media inquiries: Nick Facchin

Nick.facchin@lyondellbasell.com

713-623-3643



Investor inquiries: David Kinney

David.kinney@lyondellbasell.com

713-309-7349