SponsorCX Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Doug Holtzman as Head of Strategic Partnerships

Former NFL, MLB, NBA, and college partnership executive and DIGIDECK veteran brings 25+ years of sports industry experience to SponsorCX

LEHI, Utah, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SponsorCX , the platform simplifying and modernizing partnership operations for teams, brands, and organizations that manage sponsorships, today announced that longtime sports industry executive Doug Holtzman has joined the company as Head of Strategic Partnerships.

Holtzman brings more than 25 years of experience spanning professional sports, collegiate athletics, and sports technology, with deep relationships across teams, leagues, agencies, and industry partners. Throughout his career, he has worked closely with partnership and revenue leaders navigating the growing complexity of modern sponsorship programs.



In his new role, Holtzman will focus on expanding SponsorCX’s strategic partnerships across the sports ecosystem while helping teams operate sponsorship programs more efficiently.



“Doug understands the sponsorship business from the inside out,” said Jason Smith, CEO of SponsorCX. “He’s worked with some of the most respected organizations in sports and knows firsthand how complex partnership operations have become. His experience and relationships across teams, leagues, and agencies will help accelerate how SponsorCX connects with the broader sponsorship ecosystem.”

Holtzman's career spans several of the most recognized organizations in sports, including the Houston Rockets (NBA), Tampa Bay Rays (MLB), New Orleans Saints (NFL), IMG College, and Sportsdigita. Across these roles, he worked directly with partnership and revenue leaders to help teams grow sponsorship revenue and deliver meaningful value to brands — closing more than $100 million in sponsorship deals throughout his career.

That perspective is one of the reasons he believes strongly in SponsorCX’s vision.

“I’ve spent my career working with teams, leagues, and partners across the sports industry, and I’ve seen how important strong partnership programs are to an organization’s success,” said Holtzman. “What drew me to SponsorCX is the team and the vision behind what they’re building. The platform is addressing a real need in the industry, and I’m excited to help bring it to more organizations across sports.”

Across the sports industry, partnership operations are becoming more complex, more cross-functional, and harder to manage through the systems and processes many organizations have relied on for years. As sponsorship programs continue to grow in scale and sophistication, the need for a more modern operational foundation is becoming harder to ignore.

Holtzman’s decision to join SponsorCX reflects a growing realization across the sports industry: sponsorship operations have evolved far beyond the systems and processes many organizations still rely on today. As teams, leagues, and brands look for better ways to manage increasingly complex partnership programs, SponsorCX is helping lead the shift toward more modern, technology-driven operations.

See how SponsorCX simplifies sponsorship management →

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX simplifies and modernizes partnership operations for the organizations that sell sponsorships and the brands that invest in them . The platform combines the ease-of-use of a spreadsheet with the efficiency of automation, giving teams a centralized system to manage sponsorship inventory, track fulfillment, and demonstrate partner value.

Learn more at sponsorcx.com.

Media Contact: Téa Childs / tea.childs@sponsorcx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08a1f86c-5d1e-4385-8b61-479f8d61c699