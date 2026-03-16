TTEC Debuts Fin-TTEC: A Specialized Practice Built to Power the Next Era of Fintech Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience, today unveiled Fin-TTEC, a fintech-focused practice providing scalable, end-to-end operations to turn high-velocity growth into sustainable success.

No matter the size, when fintech companies scale, the challenge goes beyond delivering innovative products — it’s building the operational backbone to support rapid growth. Fin-TTEC flexes with demand, delivering scalable support across the entire customer lifecycle.

“Fintechs move fast. But without operational precision, speed turns into revenue leakage, regulatory risk, and customer churn,” said Sumit Malhotra, senior vice president of TTEC’s banking, financial services, and insurance portfolio. “Fin-TTEC is designed to eliminate friction across the customer lifecycle — from onboarding and lending operations to fraud prevention and dispute resolution — so our clients can innovate confidently and scale intelligently.”

A Specialized Approach for Fintech’s Unique Challenges

Fin-TTEC was designed to tackle the biggest operational challenges in fintech, helping organizations to:

Prevent Revenue Loss via 100% Interaction Analysis: Replace manual sampling with automated analysis of every customer touchpoint to identify fraud patterns and root causes of friction in real-time.

Replace manual sampling with automated analysis of every customer touchpoint to identify fraud patterns and root causes of friction in real-time. Onboard Customers Faster with Agentic AI: Deploy Intelligent Front Doors and agentic workflows that resolve routine verification and account setup tasks instantly, without human intervention.

Deploy Intelligent Front Doors and agentic workflows that resolve routine verification and account setup tasks instantly, without human intervention. Empower Universal Experts: Augment human specialists with real-time AI guidance to resolve complex lending disputes and high-stakes compliance issues on first contact.

Augment human specialists with real-time AI guidance to resolve complex lending disputes and high-stakes compliance issues on first contact. Reduce Cost-to-Serve through Modular Integration: Integrate next-gen automation into existing tech stacks to drive down per-account costs without a "rip-and-replace" overhaul.

Integrate next-gen automation into existing tech stacks to drive down per-account costs without a "rip-and-replace" overhaul. Ensure Audit-Ready Compliance: Maintain 100% digital transparency and data-driven performance analytics to meet evolving global regulatory standards.





The impact of Fin-TTEC’s approach is already clear. For example, DailyPay engaged with Fin-TTEC to improve its CSAT and expand its service offering, demonstrating the practice’s ability to combine speed, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences.

Enterprise Muscle, Designed for Fintech Speed

Fin-TTEC is built on three core pillars for high-growth fintech: flexible, nimble solutions that match clients’ evolving needs, end-to-end operational support, and AI-human integration designed to enhance the end-customer experience. Built on decades of experience supporting global banking and financial services institutions, Fin-TTEC applies proven frameworks to high-velocity growth models, integrating:

Agentic Hubs: Automation designed to take action, solving volume drivers like status checks and disputes automatically.

Automation designed to take action, solving volume drivers like status checks and disputes automatically. Intelligent Automation within Human Workflows: Embedding AI assistants to ensure human agents act as technical specialists for complex financial needs.

Embedding AI assistants to ensure human agents act as technical specialists for complex financial needs. Global Delivery and Real-Time Localization: Leveraging AI for instant translation and localized support to scale across global markets seamlessly.

Leveraging AI for instant translation and localized support to scale across global markets seamlessly. Rapid Capacity Scaling: Utilizing a flexible global infrastructure to align with demand surges during product launches or market expansions.

Utilizing a flexible global infrastructure to align with demand surges during product launches or market expansions. Guaranteed Value Models: Shifting operational risk through data-driven cost-out strategies and architectural efficiency.





Fin-TTEC formalizes TTEC’s specialization in supporting digital financial services firms at a time when regulatory expectations, AI transformation, and CX demands are converging. This dedicated practice serves high-growth fintech companies across payments, lending, digital banking, alternate assets, cards, embedded finance, and B2B financial platforms.

For more information about Fin-TTEC, visit https://www2.ttec.com/fin-ttec.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://www.ttec.com/.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com