Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF Surpasses $100 Million in Assets

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Fund Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Obra Capital, Inc. (“Obra”) today announced that the Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA: OOSP) (“OOSP” or the “Fund”) surpassed $100 million in assets under management as of March 2, 2026. OOSP offers focused exposure across the universe of structured products, combining the income and flexibility of structured credit with disciplined portfolio construction and institutional-grade active management.

“Obra designed its Structured Products ETF strategies in response to what we see today as a structurally altered interest rate and credit environment, where tighter spreads, episodic volatility, and evolving credit cycles cause traditional income strategies to struggle balancing yield, volatility, and stability,” said Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Obra. “Unlike single-mandate vehicles or long-duration fixed-rate funds, Obra’s Structured Product ETFs seek to deliver income through structured credit exposure and also offer diversification, even during periods of equity, rate, and spread volatility.”

Mr. Wallace continued, “Broadly, Obra aims to provide investors with low volatility, high risk-adjusted returns while bearing what we see as less than commensurate credit risk, opting instead to extract value through navigating complexity. As such, we are pleased to see investors responding in kind by allocating to Obra and its Structured Products ETFs.”

OOSP is among a suite of specialized credit-oriented Obra ETFs. This includes the Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA: OGSP) (“OGSP”), which together with OOSP comprises “Obra Structured Products ETFs,” as well as the Obra Defensive High Yield ETF (NYSE: ODHY), which actively invests in high-yield corporate bonds and seeks to provide current income with an emphasis on capital appreciation.

Additional information about the manager and its funds can be found at www.ObraFunds.com. Further, the Obra team will be present and participating in panel discussions at Exchange 2026 (March 15 - 18, 2026 | Las Vegas), an annual ETF-focused conference where financial advisors and industry professionals come together for world-class keynotes, career-changing workshops, and networking opportunities.

About Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF

OOSP seeks to issue monthly dividends with the intent to generate current income while focusing on principal preservation by investing primarily in securitized products1. OOSP takes an active approach to investing across asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, and collateralized loan obligations. The fund operates with a mandate that enables it the flexibility to invest across capital structures and the duration spectrum, contingent upon market conditions.

Obra Opportunistic Structured Products ETF -- Fund Performance Month ended 12/31/2025 QTD YTD 1-Year 3-Years 5-Years 10-Years ITD* NAV Returns 1.68% 7.49% 7.49% NA NA NA 8.13% Market Price Returns 1.49% 7.40% 7.40% NA NA NA 8.13% Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index 1.10% 7.30% 7.30% NA NA NA 6.97% ICE BofA 1-3 Year BBB US Corporate Index 1.23% 6.06% 6.06% NA NA NA 6.25%

*Inception date: April 9, 2024; Gross Expense Ratio: 1.97%; Net Expense Ratio2: 0.64%

NAV performance represents changes to the NAV and accounts for distributions from the fund. Market value performance represents changes to the closing price and accounts for distributions from the fund.

The performance information quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. An investor may obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end by visiting www.obrafunds.com. Total return measures net investment income and capital gain or loss from portfolio investments. All performance shown assumes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains distributions.

About Obra Capital

Obra Capital, Inc. is a specialized alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across multi-sector credit, institutional credit, asset-based finance, real estate credit, insurance special situations, and life insurance investment verticals. The firm aims to generate long-term value and returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Obra Capital provides differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of February 28, 2026‌, the estimated unaudited amount of assets under management across Obra Capital’s registered investment advisors was approximately $7 billion. For more information about Obra Capital and its registered investment advisors, please visit www.obra.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Obra@gagnierfc.com

646-569-5897

1) Structured products are pre-packaged investments that normally include assets linked to interest or one or more derivatives, which may use leverage.

2) Obra Fund Management, LLC has entered into an expense limitation agreement with the Fund under which it has agreed to waive or reduce its fees and to assume other expenses of the Fund, if necessary, in an amount that limits the Fund's annual operating expenses (exclusive of (i) any front-end or contingent deferred loads; (ii) brokerage fees and commissions, (iii) acquired fund fees and expenses; (iv) fees and expenses associated with investments in other collective investment vehicles or derivative instruments (including, for example, option and swap fees and expenses); (v) borrowing costs (such as interest and dividend expense on securities sold short); (vi) taxes; and (vii) extraordinary expenses, such as litigation expenses (which may include indemnification of Fund officers and Trustees and contractual indemnification of Fund service providers (other than Obra)) to not more than 0.90% of the average daily net assets of the Fund through July 31, 2026, and may be terminated by the Board of Trustees at any time. Further, net annual operating expenses for the Fund may exceed those contemplated by the waiver due to expenses that are not waived under the expense limitation agreement. In consideration of Obra’s agreement to limit the Fund's expenses, the Fund has agreed to repay Obra in the amount of any fees waived and Fund expenses paid or absorbed, subject to the limitations that (i) the reimbursement will be made only for fees and expenses incurred not more than three years from the date in which they were incurred; and (ii) the reimbursement may not be made if it would cause the lesser of the expense limitation in place at the time of waiver or at the time of reimbursement to be exceeded.

An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. A copy of the prospectus is available at www.obrafunds.com or by calling Shareholder Services at 1-800-773-3863. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risks.

An Investment in the Fund is subject to risks, including the possible loss of some or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be successful in meeting its investment objective. Investments in the Fund are also subject to the following risks:

Structured Products Risk: The structured products may include investments in securitizations and other asset-back securities. Among other risks, the products (i) are subject to the risks associated with the underlying assets; (ii) will often be leveraged, which will generally magnify the opportunities for gain and risk of loss; (iii) are highly complex, which may cause disputes as to their terms and impact the valuation and liquidity of such positions; and (iv) often contain significant obstacles to asserting “putback” or similar claims against the products.

Mortgage- and Asset-Backed Securities: MBS are subject to “prepayment risk” (when interest rates fall, certain types of obligations will be paid off by the obligor more quickly than originally anticipated, and the Fund may have to invest the proceeds in securities with lower yields) and “extension risks” (when interest rates rise, certain obligations will be paid off by the obligor more slowly than anticipated causing the value of these securities to fall).

Limited History of Operations Risk: The Fund has a limited history of operations. Accordingly, investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Fund may not be successful in implementing its investment strategy, may not employ a successful investment strategy, or may fail to attract sufficient assets under management to realize economies of scale, any of which could result in the Fund being liquidated at any time without shareholder approval and at a time that may not be favorable for all shareholders.



While shares of the Fund are tradable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade list stocks, are subject to investment risks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETFs net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. More information about these risks can be found in the Fund’s prospectus.

The Obra ETFs are distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 100 E. Six Forks Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27069. There is no affiliation between Obra Capital Inc., Obra Fund Management, LLC, including their principals, and Capital Investment Group, Inc.