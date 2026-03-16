REalloys (NASDAQ: ALOY) Demonstrates New Innovation for Producing Rare Earth Metals Without Hazardous Hydrofluoric Acid

Proprietary Technology Eliminates One of Rare Earth Processing’s Most Hazardous, Costly, and Environmentally Burdensome Steps

REalloys Extends Its Lead as the Only Proven Heavy Rare Earth Metallization Platform in the Western Hemisphere; Delivering Cleaner, Lower Cost Solutions for U.S. Defense Stockpiles

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY), a U.S.-based mine-to-magnet company and developer of advanced rare earth processing technologies, today announced the successful demonstration of a patent-pending hydrofluoric-acid-free (“HF-free”) fluorination process for producing metallization-grade rare earth fluorides from rare earth oxides. The innovation expands REalloys’ proprietary rare earth metallization technology platform while supporting the development of a scalable North American rare earth supply chain.

To validate the performance of the HF-free process, REalloys conducted independent laboratory testing of the resulting rare earth fluoride material. Independent laboratory analysis confirmed the production of fluoride with a final oxygen content of just 0.34 wt%, attributed primarily to surface-absorbed water, a level consistent with rare earth fluoride feedstock used in industrial rare earth metal production. Metallization-grade rare earth fluoride feedstocks typically require oxygen levels below 1 wt%.

The results demonstrate that rare earth fluorides suitable for rare earth metal production can be produced without hydrofluoric acid, one of the most hazardous chemicals traditionally used in rare earth processing, enabling a safer and more scalable approach to rare earth metallization. These results demonstrate the ability of REalloys’ proprietary process to produce low-oxygen rare earth fluoride intermediates suitable for downstream metallization and alloy production.

Hydrofluoric acid is widely considered one of the most hazardous and difficult chemicals used in industrial metallurgy and remains a standard reagent in conventional rare earth fluorination processes widely used in China and other rare earth processing centers. Its extreme toxicity and corrosiveness require specialized containment systems, highly controlled handling procedures, and extensive environmental and regulatory compliance measures. These measures significantly increase operating costs, create substantial safety and environmental risks, and make fluorination using hydrofluoric acid complex and difficult to scale for rare earth processing facilities operating under Western environmental and safety standards.

In addition to improving safety, the Company believes that the HF-free process has the potential to reduce operating costs, simplify plant infrastructure, lower environmental and regulatory burdens associated with hydrofluoric acid handling, and support more resilient rare earth processing supply chains.

REalloys has filed patent applications covering aspects of the HF-free fluorination chemistry and process design used to produce metallization-grade rare earth fluorides, forming part of the company’s broader portfolio of rare earth metallization technologies.

Rare earth fluorides are a critical intermediate used in the production of rare earth metals, including dysprosium, terbium, and neodymium, that are essential for high-performance permanent magnets used in F-35 fighter aircraft, missile systems, radar platforms, aerospace systems, electric vehicles, robotics, and advanced computing infrastructure.

“Hydrofluoric acid has been necessary for rare earth metallization, until now,” said Lipi Sternheim, Chief Executive Officer of REalloys. “We believe this breakthrough can significantly reduce the environmental burden, safety risks, and costs traditionally associated with this critical step of rare earth processing while helping enable cleaner rare earth metal production in the United States as an alternative to the environmentally intensive processing methods that dominate rare earth production in China.”

China currently dominates key midstream rare earth processing steps, including fluorination and metallization required to produce heavy rare earth metals used in high-performance magnets for missile guidance, radar systems, and other defense technologies. By eliminating the need for hydrofluoric acid in this critical step, REalloys’ HF-free fluorination process could help enable scalable rare earth metal production in North America and strengthen domestic supply chains for critical defense materials.

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. is advancing a fully integrated North American mine-to-magnet supply chain encompassing upstream resource development, midstream processing, and downstream manufacturing. REalloys' upstream foundation includes its Hoidas Lake rare-earth asset in Saskatchewan and a diversified network of allied feedstock and recycling partners. Together with the Saskatchewan Research Council, REalloys is building a platform to scale North American heavy rare earth midstream separation, refining, and metallization capabilities—creating a coordinated system that processes and converts heavy rare-earth materials from allied and domestic sources into high-purity products. Those refined materials feed directly into REalloys' downstream manufacturing operations in Euclid, Ohio, where the company produces advanced heavy rare earth metals, alloys and magnet components for defense, clean-energy, and high-performance industrial applications. REalloys' Ohio facility serves federal logistics and procurement agencies supporting the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in addition to the broader Defense Industrial Base and Organic Industrial Base.

REalloys Inc.

Angela Gorman

Communications, REalloys

angela@amwpr.com

www.realloys.com

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential scalability, commercial applicability, and future development of REalloys’ patent-pending HF-free fluorination technology; the ability of the technology to support rare earth metal production, alloy production, and broader metallization processes; the potential safety, environmental, regulatory, operational, and supply chain benefits of eliminating hydrofluoric acid from this step of rare earth processing; the suitability of the resulting rare earth fluorides for downstream metallization and industrial applications; the strength, expansion, or competitiveness of North American rare earth supply chains; the potential role of the technology in supporting U.S. defense and critical materials markets; intellectual property protection and patent application outcomes; and the Company’s future strategic, operational, technological, or commercial plans. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain such words.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are inherently subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the ability to further validate, optimize, scale, and commercialize the Company’s HF-free fluorination technology; whether laboratory results will be replicated in pilot, commercial, or continuous production environments; technical, engineering, or process performance issues; challenges in producing rare earth fluorides at consistent quality, purity, or oxygen levels suitable for downstream applications; feedstock variability; equipment performance; supply chain, logistics, or raw material constraints; environmental, health, safety, permitting, and regulatory requirements; the outcome and scope of patent applications and intellectual property protection; dependence on third-party testing, suppliers, and partners; customer qualification and adoption timelines; changes in market demand, rare earth pricing, or competitive technologies; changes in government policy, trade policy, defense procurement requirements, or critical minerals strategy; geopolitical developments; capital availability; and general macroeconomic, industry-specific, or capital market conditions.

There can be no assurance that the Company’s HF-free fluorination technology will be successfully scaled, commercialized, adopted by customers, achieve the expected safety or operational benefits, or materially strengthen domestic rare earth supply chains.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or changes in expectations, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on

Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports available at www.sec.gov .

Disclosure Information

REalloys uses and intends to continue using its Investor website at www.realloys.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with Regulation FD. Investors should monitor this site, along with the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.