Byrna Technologies Appoints Robert Holmes as Vice President of New Product Development and R&D

ANDOVER, Mass., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced the appointment of Robert Holmes as Vice President of New Product Development and Research & Development.

In this role, Mr. Holmes will lead Byrna’s product innovation strategy and engineering efforts, overseeing the development of new technologies and products while advancing the Company’s research and development initiatives. He will work closely with Byrna’s engineering, manufacturing, and leadership teams to accelerate product development and expand the Company’s portfolio of less-lethal personal security solutions.

Mr. Holmes brings extensive experience leading product innovation, engineering, and development teams across consumer technology and advanced hardware industries. Prior to joining Byrna, Mr. Holmes held leadership roles at iRobot, where he was responsible for driving product development and commercialization across multiple consumer robotics platforms. Earlier in his career, he served as Director of Research and Development at Thermacell Repellents, where he helped lead the development and launch of the Thermacell LIV Smart Mosquito Repellent System, an award-winning connected home product that redefined the mosquito repellent category through integrated hardware, software, and design innovation.

“Robert brings a proven track record of guiding innovative products from concept to commercialization, and that expertise will be invaluable as we continue investing in product innovation and expanding our lineup of less-lethal personal security solutions,” said Byrna CEO Conn Davis. “His engineering leadership and deep experience in consumer technology make him a tremendous addition to our team as we build the next generation of less-lethal personal defense solutions. We are thrilled to welcome Robert to Byrna.”

“I am excited to join Byrna and contribute to the Company’s mission of delivering innovative personal security solutions,” said Robert Holmes. “Byrna has built a strong reputation for developing effective less-lethal technologies, and I look forward to working with the team to expand the product pipeline and continue advancing solutions that serve consumers, law enforcement, and security professionals.”

Mr. Holmes earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and has held engineering roles at Keurig Dr. Pepper and Qinetiq North America.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a personal defense technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company’s investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® CL, Byrna® LE and Byrna® SD personal security devices, state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launchers designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company’s e-commerce store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding future events within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “might,” “occur,” “be achieved,” or “will be taken,” or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Byrna’s product development initiatives, research and development efforts, the anticipated impact of management personnel on the Company’s innovation and engineering capabilities, the expansion of the Company’s product pipeline, and the Company’s growth strategy and market opportunities. Forward-looking statements are not, and cannot be, guarantees of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates, and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time the forward-looking statements are made, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors that may cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

A number of risk factors could affect actual results and cause them to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, but not limited to: market response to current or future products or services; disruption of the Company’s supply chain; delays or challenges in product development; production or distribution delays; inventory constraints; competitive factors; increased shipping costs or freight interruptions; prototype, parts, or material shortages, particularly of components sourced from limited or sole-source providers; determinations by third-party distribution channels not to carry or to reduce inventory of the Company’s products; determinations by advertisers or platforms to restrict marketing of the Company’s products; potential cancellations of existing or future orders; product design defects or recalls; litigation, enforcement proceedings, or other regulatory or legal developments; changes in consumer sentiment affecting demand for the Company’s products; regulatory developments affecting the Company’s markets; and other risks and uncertainties.

Investors should carefully consider these and other relevant factors, including those described in Part I, Item 1A (“Risk Factors”) of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and that forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of actual results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton and Alec Wilson

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BYRN@gateway-grp.com