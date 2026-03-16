Gold.com Appoints Tether Executive Juan Sartori to Board of Directors; Longtime Director Beverley Lepine to Retire After 11 Years of Service

Sartori serves as the Head of Special Projects at Tether Investments SA de CV, (“Tether”) and brings expertise in digital finance, commodities investing, and global capital markets

Lepine helped guide Gold.com through a decade of growth and value creation

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold.com, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) (“Gold.com” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated alternative assets platform offering an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles, announced today the appointment of Juan Sartori to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company also announced that longtime director Beverley Lepine will retire from the Board after more than a decade of service.

Sartori currently serves as Head of Special Projects at Tether where he concentrates on large-scale strategic investments focused on gold, land, agriculture, and other commodities. He is also the Founder and Chairman of Union Group International Holdings, an investment and private-equity firm established in 2007 with a primary focus on Latin America.

“On behalf of the entire company, I would like to thank Beverley for her years of service and invaluable contributions to our Board,” said Greg Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Gold.com. “Since joining the Board in 2015, Beverley has helped guide Gold.com through a period of tremendous growth, strategic expansion, and significant shareholder value creation. Her insight and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the company we are today, and we are deeply grateful for her dedication.

“At the same time, we are excited to welcome Juan to the Board. Juan brings deep experience in digital finance, global commodities investing, and strategic capital deployment. His perspective will be highly valuable as we continue expanding our platform and pursuing new opportunities across the alternative assets ecosystem.”

Sartori commented: “Gold.com has built one of the most compelling vertically integrated platforms in the precious metals and collectibles markets. I see a significant opportunity to further expand the company’s leadership position as global demand for alternative assets continues to grow. I look forward to working with Greg, the Board, and management to support the company’s next phase of growth.”

Lepine added: “It has been a privilege to serve on the Board of Gold.com for the past 11 years. During that time, the company has grown significantly, expanded its global platform, and strengthened its position as a leader in the precious metals and collectibles markets. I am proud to have been part of that journey and confident that the company’s leadership team and Board will continue building on this strong foundation.”

Sartori currently serves as the Executive Chairman of Elemental Royalty Corporation (Nasdaq: ELE), a gold-focused royalty company that holds a globally diversified portfolio and, since 2025, has been the Chairman of the Board of Adecoagro, an Argentinian agro-industrial company. Sartori is co-owner of Sunderland A.F.C., Vice-President of AS Monaco Football Club, a Board member of the European Club Association, and a Board member of France’s Professional Football League. Sartori served as a Senator in the Uruguayan Parliament from February 2020 to February 2025 and holds a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Lausanne (HEC Lausanne).

About Gold.com, Inc.

Gold.com builds on gold’s storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, Gold.com offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of the precious metals and collectibles value chain. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and collectibles that include rare coins and currency with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve consumers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

Gold.com’s direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands JMBullion.com, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, GovMint.com, Monex Precious Metals, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company’s trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates as A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an “authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. Gold.com’s Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary, CFCGoldLoans.com, extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company’s operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.

Gold.com is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at www.gold.com.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Gold.com

1-310-587-1410

sreiner@gold.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

GOLD@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations Contact:

ICR for Gold.com

GOLD@icrinc.com