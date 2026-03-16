Portillo’s Appoints Jennifer Pecoraro-Striepling as Chief Development Officer

CHICAGO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites and unmatched guest experience, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Pecoraro-Striepling as Chief Development Officer.

In this role, Pecoraro-Striepling will lead Portillo’s restaurant development strategy, including real estate and site selection, prototype design, and construction. She will play a key role in advancing Portillo’s long-term expansion as the company continues to grow its footprint while preserving the brand’s unique guest experience and operational excellence.

“Jennifer brings the experience, strategic vision, and people-first leadership we need as we continue to expand Portillo’s into new and key markets,” said Brett Patterson, Portillo’s President and CEO. “We see tremendous opportunity ahead, and Jennifer’s proven ability to responsibly scale brands while protecting what makes them special gives us great confidence in our ability to accelerate growth and bring Portillo’s to even more communities.”

Pecoraro-Striepling brings more than 25 years of experience in large-scale restaurant development and global restaurant growth for leading multi-unit restaurant and retail brands. Her experience includes developing and implementing multiple restaurant prototypes, introducing smaller and more efficient footprints, improving operational flow, and driving improved construction costs and development timelines. Most recently, she served as Chief Development Officer for Miller’s Ale House, where she was responsible for driving the enterprise development and market-driven expansion strategies for disciplined, scalable execution. Prior to Miller’s, she held leadership roles at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Papa Johns, Bloomin’ Brands, Kohl’s and Darden Restaurants.

“Portillo’s is a brand I grew up with in Chicago, so stepping into this role is both professionally exciting and personally meaningful,” said Pecoraro-Striepling. “The company has built something truly special over the years, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to grow the brand while preserving the experience and quality that guests love.”

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a one-of-a-kind brand that has grown from a small hot dog trailer in Chicago to more than 100 restaurants across 11 states. Known for its unique menu of craveable Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, char-broiled burgers, fresh salads and iconic chocolate cake, Portillo’s is beloved in both its home of Chicagoland and across new and growing markets. Portillo’s operates a company-owned model of not just restaurants – but experience-focused destinations that blend dine-in, drive-thru, takeout and delivery to serve our guests with the food they crave. And now, after six decades of success and counting, Portillo’s is on a mission to bring its iconic food and unforgettable dining experience to guests across the country.



Guests can join Portillo’s Perks, the brand’s loyalty program, at Portillos.com/perks to earn and redeem delicious rewards. Every visit brings fans closer to exclusive perks, badges and surprise offers. Fans can also download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Plus, Portillo’s ships its craveworthy food to all 50 states via its website.

Media Contact:

Sara Wirth

Director, PR & Communications

Press@portillos.com

Investor Contact:

Chris Brandon

VP, Investor Relations

cbrandon@portillos.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5942dfde-bc7e-48ff-ba92-9ef4dcbb9f07