Monarch Private Capital Accelerates Impact in 2026 with Scaled Platforms and Disciplined Growth

ATLANTA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital, a national leader in tax equity impact investing, enters 2026 positioned for its next phase of disciplined growth—scaling proven platforms across energy, affordable housing, historic rehabilitation, and film while continuing to deliver predictable outcomes for investors and measurable benefits for communities nationwide.

Impact at Scale

Since 2005, Monarch has managed tax equity investments generating more than $9 billion in tax credits and supporting more than $23 billion in project development costs. These investments have enabled over 50,000 affordable housing units, more than 7 gigawatts of energy capacity, and $42 billion in economic impact across 42 states and Washington, D.C.

In 2025 alone, Monarch closed investments that will generate approximately $2 billion in tax credits. Across this work, Monarch supported 3,775 affordable housing units, over 1.9 gigawatts of energy capacity, 21 historic rehabilitation projects, and 63 film projects—demonstrating consistent execution at scale.

Positioned for 2026

Building on continued momentum through 2025, Monarch’s focus in 2026 is disciplined execution—expanding access to predictable tax equity investments while maintaining strong risk management across market cycles. As electricity demand grows and housing affordability challenges persist, Monarch’s diversified platform remains well-positioned to support long-term infrastructure and community needs.

Monarch’s leadership also remains actively engaged in national policy discussions with lawmakers and industry stakeholders to help ensure recent legislative developments support market stability and continuity for tax credit programs.

“We’ve built a platform that performs across cycles, sectors, and regulatory environments,” said George L. Strobel II, Partner, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO. “Our focus in 2026 is scaling responsibly—deploying and managing tax equity where it delivers durable returns and lasting impact.”

Strategic Focus Areas

In 2026, Monarch will continue to:

Expand its energy portfolio across solar, battery storage, fuel cell, equipment manufacturing, renewable fuel production and development, and other qualifying technologies

across solar, battery storage, fuel cell, equipment manufacturing, renewable fuel production and development, and other qualifying technologies Deploy capital efficiently to continue to enable the building of new and preservation of existing affordable housing

Pursue continued growth in historic rehabilitation that preserves legacy assets and supports community revitalization

that preserves legacy assets and supports community revitalization Continue disciplined expansion in domestic film production tax credit placement and financing across key state incentive markets

production tax credit placement and financing across key state incentive markets Refine its tax equity and structured capital platforms to enhance predictability and efficiency

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating energy, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

Jrafeedie@monarchprivate.com

470-283-8431

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