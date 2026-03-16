Dave Ramsey Says Personal Growth Starts With Better Communication in New Book “Stop Talking, Start Communicating,” Now Available for Presale

Nashville, Tennessee, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Stop Talking, Start Communicating,” the newest book from Ramsey Solutions CEO, nine-time bestselling author and host of “The Ramsey Show” Dave Ramsey, is now available for presale. Published by Ramsey Press, the book (ISBN: 979-8887821399) will be released on April 14, 2026.

With more than 20 million followers across social media and a national media platform that reaches millions each week, Ramsey continues to address the everyday challenges people face. In his latest project, Ramsey tackles a common and costly assumption: Just because we’re talking doesn’t mean we’re communicating. Drawing from decades of leadership experience, he unpacks DISC, the communication tool he has used to build trust, lead teams and strengthen connections for years.

“Talking is easy. Communicating takes work. And if you’re not willing to do that work, your relationships will pay the price,” said Ramsey. “True communication only happens when the other person understands what you mean. If you don’t understand how they’re wired, you can’t expect connection — you’ll get confusion.”

With an accompanying DISC assessment for readers to take, the book provides a clear framework to transform conversations and, in turn, relationships at home and at work. Rather than assuming everyone processes conversations the same way, Ramsey teaches readers to recognize and adapt to four primary communication styles: Decisive, Interactive, Stabilizing and Cautious.

Ramsey makes the case that good communication isn’t a personality trait, but rather it’s a skill that can be built — a truth he’s proved through years of leading teams and talking with millions of listeners across his platforms.

Through practical examples and real-world application, readers will learn how to:

Recognize how others hear and respond

Communicate with clarity and confidence

Approach difficult conversations with intention

Strengthen relationships at work and at home

“Stop Talking, Start Communicating” is available for preorder now wherever books are sold ahead of its April 14, 2026, release.

About Ramsey Press

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press — a part of Ramsey Solutions — publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze, George Kamel, Jade Warshaw and Dr. John Delony. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational material on personal development, leadership, careers, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.