Celestica and AMD Announce Collaboration to Advance the Next Era of AI with “Helios” Rack-Scale AI Platform

TORONTO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), a leader in high-performance and AI computing, today announced a strategic collaboration to bring the new “Helios” rack-scale AI platform to market. The collaboration pairs AMD computing leadership with Celestica’s expertise in delivering leading-edge networking switch technologies.

At launch, Celestica will undertake the R&D, design and manufacturing of scale-up networking switches in the AMD “Helios” rack-scale AI architecture, based on the Open Compute Project (OCP), Open-Rack-Wide (ORW) form-factor.

The scale-up switches will utilize advanced networking silicon to enable the high-speed interconnect of the next-generation AMD Instinct™ MI450 Series GPUs, enabling leading-edge computing, optimized for large-scale AI clusters. Consistent with the open standards-based design of the “Helios” platform, the networking switches will utilize the Ultra Accelerator Link over Ethernet (UALoE) architecture for scale-up connectivity. AMD “Helios” will be available to customers in late 2026.

“Deploying AI at scale requires infrastructure that can be delivered quickly, consistently, and with the performance customers expect,” said Steven Dorwart, senior vice president and general manager, Hyperscalers, Celestica. “Our collaboration with AMD on the “Helios” platform brings together our global engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities with AMD’s innovation in high-performance computing. Together, we are accelerating access to AI systems optimized for the most demanding workloads of the next era.”

“‘Helios’ represents a new blueprint for AI infrastructure, enabling customers to deploy AI at scale with the performance, efficiency, and flexibility required for the next generation of workloads,” said Forrest Norrod, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions Business Group, AMD. “We are pleased to work with Celestica, leveraging their expertise in delivering leading-edge networking switch technology with AMD’s leadership in high-performance and AI computing.”

The companies are collaborating to support deployments of “Helios” across cloud, enterprise, and research environments, helping to address a growing need for solutions that reduce time-to-value and improve supply chain resiliency for organizations investing in AI.

About AMD

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world’s most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

About Celestica

Celestica is a technology leader dedicated to driving customer success and market advancements. With deep expertise in design, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and platform solutions, Celestica enables critical data center infrastructure for AI, cloud, and hybrid cloud and advances technologies in high-growth markets. With a talented team and a strategic global network, Celestica helps its customers achieve competitive advantages. For more information on Celestica, visit www.celestica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to AMD’s and Celestica’s future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are “forward-looking statements” and are subject to material risks, uncertainties, and as applicable, assumptions. Those statements may include the anticipate benefits of the strategic collaboration between AMD and Celestica; and the expected timing and availability of, Helios rack-scale AI platform, all of which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and where applicable, Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as “would,” “may,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects” and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD’s and Celestica’s control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks, uncertainties, and as applicable assumptions contained in AMD’s and Celestica’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including AMD’s and Celestica’s most recent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with, or furnished to, the SEC, and as applicable, the Canadian Securities Administrators. These filings are available on the SEC’s website, and as applicable, www.sedarplus.ca, or on Celestica’s website at https://corporate.celestica.com/sec-filings and AMD’s website at https://ir.amd.com. AMD and Celestica undertake no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Celestica Contacts:

Celestica Global Communications

(416) 448-2200

media@celestica.com

Celestica Investor Relations

(416) 448-2211

clsir@celestica.com