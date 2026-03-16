Beyond Oil Becomes Approved Vendor of Premium Casual Dining Chain in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, improving food quality, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced that it has been approved as a vendor by a medium-sized restaurant chain in the United States.

This achievement represents another major advancement in Beyond Oil's aggressive U.S. commercial expansion strategy, following an extensive 13 location market validation program that demonstrated the technology's exceptional performance under the chain’s demanding operational standards. This partnership marks Beyond Oil's successful penetration into the premium casual dining sector and establishes a powerful foundation for accelerated growth across the chain's extensive U.S. restaurant network.

With Beyond Oil now being an approved vendor of the chain, they have commenced an initial commercial rollout into 70 restaurants in several southeastern US states. After the initial rollout phase is complete, they expect to extend the commercial rollout across the chain’s restaurant group in the United States. The chain has hundreds of locations in the United States and is part of a larger multi-brand company.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in Beyond Oil’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach in the United States with the completion of our successful pilot program and initial sales to a premium American casual dining chain," said Michael Nemirow, President of Beyond Oil North America. "Throughout the testing phase, we witnessed firsthand how our solution elevates the signature taste profiles that their customers love while simultaneously delivering the operational efficiencies and health benefits that matter to restaurant operators. This approval further validates our technology's real-world performance across diverse kitchen environments and confirms that innovation and tradition can work hand in hand to create better outcomes for restaurants, their teams, and the families they serve every day."

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company dedicated to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions.



Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

adio@beyondoil.co

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

BeyondOil@icrinc.com