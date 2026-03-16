FullPAC CEO to Outline Future of Election Tech at 2026 Pollie Awards & Conference

FullPAC Named Signature Sponsor of the 2026 Pollies

CEO Travis Trawick to Address Modernization of Political Outreach Tech

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. ("FullPAC" or the "Company"), a leading nonpartisan campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 U.S. political organizations, today announced its role as a Signature Sponsor of the 2026 Pollie Awards & Conference.

Hosted by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC), the event will take place March 24-26, 2026, at the Omni Resort in Amelia Island, Florida. Throughout the three-day conference, the Company will also host the FullPAC Conference Commons, serving as a dedicated networking hub for attendees to collaborate on the future of voter engagement.

With more than 1,000 attendees at its 2025 conference, the Pollies are the political consulting industry's annual hallmark event, bringing together the nation's leading media strategists, pollsters, and campaign managers from across the country. The 2026 conference is on pace to match or exceed that milestone.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly shifting midterm landscape, FullPAC's high-profile presence at the Pollies will be led by its CEO Travis Trawick. Opening the General Session on March 24th with an Industry Perspective address, Trawick will explore the critical role of micro-targeting and AI-enabled tools in maximizing ROI for modern Get Out The Vote campaigns. He will also lead the official welcome for the AAPC Foundation's charitable golf tournament and host the event's Welcome Cocktail Hour.

“As campaigns face growing complexity around data, compliance, and voter expectations, it is more critical than ever to modernize the industry's core infrastructure,” said Travis Trawick, Founder and CEO of FullPAC. “The Pollies offer a unique opportunity to connect with the industry's best to solve these challenges.”

FullPAC's participation in the 2026 Pollie Awards & Conference underscores the Company's growing role in political outreach technology. By showcasing its modernized outreach solutions to the nation's leading strategists, FullPAC is positioning its platform to meet the needs of campaigns this election cycle.

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc., through its subsidiary RoboCent, Inc., is a leading technology company building state-of-the-art voter communication infrastructure for political campaigns, nonprofits, and public company proxies. The Company is backed by leading institutional investors, including 32 Ventures and Stripe Capital. Its platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated AI-driven digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. As FullPAC continues to scale, the Company's goal is to provide the public-market transparency and technological innovation this high-growth market demands, with an ambition to become the first publicly traded, pure-play election technology platform. Learn more at GOTV.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future growth and market positioning. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. FullPAC undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect future events.

Company Contact

GOTV Investor Relations

ir@gotv.com

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@gotv.com

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