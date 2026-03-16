Immutep Limited Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP). The investigation focuses on Immutep executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What if I purchased Immutep securities?

If you purchased Immutep securities and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now: Click here to join the investigation.

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the investigation

On March 13, 2026, Immutep Limited announced that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) recommended discontinuation of the Company’s Phase III TACTI-004 clinical trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa (“efti”) in combination with KEYTRUDA and chemotherapy for first-line non-small cell lung cancer.

The Company disclosed that the recommendation followed a planned interim futility analysis, indicating that the trial was unlikely to achieve its primary endpoints.

Following this disclosure, the price of Immutep stock declined approximately 85–90% in a single trading session.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Immutep complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in Immutep stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder-rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits and also assists foreign investors who purchased shares on U.S. exchanges. To learn more, visit www.johnsonfistel.com.

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In 2024, Johnson Fistel was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. This recognition reflects the firm’s effectiveness in advocating for investors, having recovered approximately $90,725,000 for aggrieved clients in cases where it served as lead or co-lead counsel. This marks the eighth time the firm has been recognized as a top plaintiffs’ securities law firm in the United States, based on the total dollar value of final recoveries.

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Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471 | jimb@johnsonfistel.com | fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com