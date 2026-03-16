Asure Software to Attend 38th Annual Roth Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASUR), an established provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to attend the 38th Annual Roth Conference on March 23-24, 2026 in Dana Point, CA.

Asure’s management team will be hosting one on one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. Asure’s CEO Pat Goepel will participate in a fireside chat with Roth analyst Richard Baldry at 11:00 AM PT (Pacific Time) on Tuesday March 24, 2026. Additionally, Asure’s CEO will also participate in a panel discussion on AI and Implications for Business Services and Software at 1:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) on Tuesday March 24, 2026.

For additional information, please contact your Roth sales representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

Asure Software

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

patrick.mckillop@asuresoftware.com

About Asure Software, Inc.

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, payroll tax management, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.