FinHarbor Introduces Neobank Platform Designed to Go Live in Under 30 Days

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinHarbor recently announced a major update to its modular fintech infrastructure platform, expanding its crypto-fiat functionality and introducing a deeper orchestration layer across all modules. The updated platform bundles IBAN accounts, card issuing, payments and crypto-fiat exchange into a single stack, reducing typical launch timelines from more than a year to roughly one month. The company positions the platform as a ready-to-deploy foundation for fintech startups, embedded finance teams and licensed institutions that want to bring a financial product to market without building the entire stack internally.





The problem it addresses

Launching a neobank from scratch is still a long and expensive process. Most teams need 15–20 engineers, more than a year of development, and roughly €1.5–2 million before the first customer can even open an account.

FinHarbor's approach is to remove much of that upfront work. The platform comes with core components already integrated: pre-built connectors to banking partners for IBAN and account infrastructure, card processing, payment rails, and crypto wallets. In practice, this means companies can start with a working financial product instead of assembling and connecting multiple vendors themselves.

What changed in the new release

The main change in the latest version is the introduction of a unified orchestration layer. Earlier versions of the platform offered modular components that could be connected together. The updated release adds a shared data model, a single audit log and compliance logic that operates across all modules.

Clients now integrate through one API and operate under a single contract, while still keeping the option to replace individual components if needed.

On the crypto side the platform has added extended custody capabilities for clients with specific blockchain integration requirements, broadening the range of supported networks and asset types. The compliance and AML tooling has also been updated, making it easier to configure the system to match each client's internal policies and risk frameworks across different jurisdictions.

A recent deployment in four weeks

One EU-licensed fintech company recently used the updated platform to launch a full neobank in 28 days, including IBAN accounts, card issuance and crypto-fiat exchange.

The first week focused on core infrastructure: setting up the environment, integrating identity verification through SumSub, and connecting to the banking partner's IBAN account infrastructure.

During the second week the team activated card issuing and configured the platform's connections to SEPA, SWIFT, and international payment rails provided by the licensed banking partner.

The third week introduced the crypto layer – custodial wallets, exchange logic and fiat ramps.

The final week was dedicated to integration testing, white-label interface customisation and the production launch.

According to the company, the only noticeable delays were related to compliance approvals with the partner bank – a regulatory step rather than a technical limitation.

Industry perspective

"The new release is based on a simple idea: orchestration matters more than integration,” – said Ilya Podoynitsyn, CEO of FinHarbor.

"Connecting APIs from several vendors isn’t the difficult part. The real challenge is making those components behave like a single product – with unified compliance rules, a shared audit trail and enough flexibility to avoid vendor lock-in. That’s the engineering problem we focused on solving.”

Compliance and target users

The platform includes built-in AML transaction monitoring, sanctions screening and configurable verification tiers. Suspicious activity reports can be generated in formats accepted by regulators, and every system action is recorded in a unified audit log accessible through the admin panel or API.

Companies can operate under their own EMI, PI or VASP licence, or work through a licensed banking partner. The platform is designed to support both models and is aligned with regulatory frameworks such as MiCA and DORA.

FinHarbor says the platform is primarily aimed at three types of clients: fintech startups launching an MVP, companies adding embedded financial services to an existing product, and regulated institutions – including banks or government organisations – that need on-premise infrastructure.

It is best suited for companies looking to launch and iterate quickly on a proven infrastructure, rather than building every component from scratch.

About FinHarbor

FinHarbor is a technical platform provider for launching compliant, modular financial products – from wallets and neobanks to crypto ramps and OTC desks. Built on years of real-world fintech experience, the platform covers onboarding, compliance, wallets, transactions, cards, and reporting, delivered with a microservice-based architecture (ISO/PCI DSS-certified), a robust API layer, and on-premise or cloud-ready deployment. FinHarbor supports fiat-only, crypto-native, and hybrid business models across markets in Europe, MENA, and beyond.

Learn more: www.finharbor.com

Social Links

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/finharbor/

Blog: https://www.finharbor.com/blog