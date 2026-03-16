Millions Locked Out of Banking May Soon Find an Alternative at the Checkout Line. Alpha Cash Plans to Be That Alternative

CORNELIUS, N.C., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An estimated 5.6 million U.S. households in America remain unbanked. In Harris County, Texas, alone, that figure approaches 600,000 residents — nearly one in six adults. For many, cashing a paycheck still means standing in line at a grocery or convenience store and paying fees that can reach 10% of the check’s value.

Alpha Modus Financial Services, a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc . (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), intends to introduce a new option through the Alpha Cash App - a platform designed to help consumers cash checks, move money, pay bills, send remittances, and access prepaid debit services without the high fees often associated with traditional check-cashing counters.

To introduce the platform to consumers, Alpha Cash is offering the first 500 eligible users free check cashing services through June 30, 2026. The promotion is designed to give underbanked and cash-preferred consumers an opportunity to try the service without the typical fees that have long been associated with accessing their own money.

Pre-registration for the promotion is open now at alphacash.ai. Eligibility, verification, and state restrictions apply; full terms are available at the link above.

“The checkout line has been doing the job banks declined to do for millions of Americans,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus. “Alpha Cash is designed to give consumers another option - one that reduces the fees that have long been the price of financial exclusion and makes everyday financial services more accessible.”

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

Alpha Modus maintains a comprehensive overview of its patent portfolio on its website: https://alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio/ .

For more information and to access Alpha Modus’ press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

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