A Race Against Blindness Announces Spring 2026 Luxury Vehicle Fundraiser in Partnership with Foundation Fighting Blindness to Advance Pediatric Inherited Retinal Disease Research

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness (RAB) today announced the launch of its Spring 2026 national fundraiser, Two Winners, One Drive for Vision Research, in strategic partnership with the Foundation Fighting Blindness. The campaign will run from March through June 2026 and will directly support research focused on pediatric inherited retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Bardet-Biedl syndrome (BBS).

The initiative reflects a shared commitment to accelerating therapeutic development for children affected by vision loss. At the conclusion of the campaign, A Race Against Blindness intends to grant funds to the Foundation Fighting Blindness specifically earmarked for pediatric inherited retinal disease and BBS research.

Demonstrated Impact in RP and BBS Research

Since its founding in 2023, A Race Against Blindness has funded $5.1 million in research dedicated to retinitis pigmentosa and Bardet-Biedl syndrome. This grant support has funded translational research, preclinical development, and clinical advancement of the planned BBS1 subretinal gene therapy clinical trial in partnership with Axovia Therapeutics. The first-in-human trial is expected to begin in early 2026, marking a significant milestone for patients living with BBS1-associated retinal degeneration.

“Our mission is to move therapies from concept to clinic with urgency,” said Stephen Johnston, Co-Founder of A Race Against Blindness. “This new partnership with the Foundation Fighting Blindness allows us to support a nationally respected research organization while continuing to prioritize children affected by RP and Bardet-Biedl syndrome.”

Strategic Partnership with Foundation Fighting Blindness

Founded in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness has raised nearly $1 billion to drive research leading to preventions, treatments, and cures for inherited retinal diseases. The Foundation has played a central role in advancing the field, including supporting the development of the first FDA-approved gene therapy for an inherited retinal disease.

By aligning the fundraiser with the Foundation’s 2026 VisionWalk season, A Race Against Blindness is leveraging a nationally recognized event that unites families, researchers, clinicians, and advocates across the country in pursuit of sight-saving breakthroughs.

“The Foundation Fighting Blindness has long believed that innovative partnerships are how we close the gap between promising science and real treatments for patients. A Race Against Blindness has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to mobilize resources with urgency, and this campaign is a natural extension of our shared commitment to children living with inherited retinal diseases like retinitis pigmentosa and Bardet-Biedl syndrome,” says Jeff Klaas, chief strategy and innovation officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness. "We're proud to align this effort with our 2026 VisionWalk season and grateful for everything the Johnston family has built in such a short time."

The Fundraiser: Two Winners, One Drive

The Spring 2026 campaign features two grand prize winners, each receiving one of two luxury 2026 Toyota vehicles, generously supported in part by Right Toyota and Westcott Designs:

2026 Toyota Sequoia Capstone

2026 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

$25,000 cash awarded with each vehicle





The first winner will select their preferred vehicle; the second winner will receive the remaining prize package.

The campaign will be publicly launched at the Arizona VisionWalk on March 22, 2026, where both vehicles will be displayed. The fundraiser will conclude following the Bay Area VisionWalk, the final walk of the season in early June.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a family-run nonprofit initiative co-founded by Dr. Stephen Johnston and Kristina Johnston. In the 3 years since founding, they have turned a challenging situation into real hope. Their son was diagnosed with RP caused by BBS, and there was no hope for a cure. Three years later, through innovative fundraising and unrelenting dedication, a potential therapy is on the horizon. In 2026 and beyond, they plan to continue to bring hope to others affected by similar vision loss conditions.

Visit ARaceAgainstBlindness.org for more information.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world’s leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised nearly $1 billion toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease.

Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

For more information about the Spring 2026 fundraiser, visit here .

Media Contact:

A Race Against Blindness

press@araceagainstblindness.org

Foundation Fighting Blindness

cadams@fightingblindness.org