Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market Projected to Reach USD 1,018.20 Million by 2035, Owing to Industrial Applications and Processing Advancements | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market size is estimated at USD 497.71 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,018.20 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising demand for bio-based chemicals and sustainable industrial raw materials, the increasing use of CNSL in automotive friction materials, and the expansion of cardanol-based polymers and high-performance coatings.





Download PDF Sample of Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1691

The U.S. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market is estimated at USD 0.59 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.57%.

The U.S. represents a significant market for cashew nutshell liquid, primarily driven by increasing investments in industrial safety training, modernization of training infrastructure, and growing demand for high-performance bio-based materials from the aviation, oil & gas, and industrial safety sectors.

Rising Demand for Bio-Based Chemicals and Sustainable Industrial Materials is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

The global shift of preference towards renewable and sustainable raw materials in the chemical industry, the need for materials with high thermal stability and chemical resistance for coatings and friction products, and the large-scale availability of cashew shell waste from processing industries are the main factors driving the growth of the cashew nutshell liquid market share. These circular economy and green chemistry trends are propelling the market's base, penetrating industrial chemical and specialty material marketplaces, and increasing the market share internationally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The polyols & NCO blocking agents segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 21% in 2025, owing to their vital role in manufacturing polyurethane-based products, extensive use in high-performance foams, coatings, and adhesives, and superior mechanical characteristics derived from renewable cardanol sources.

By End-Use Industry

By 2025, the personal care industry segment contributed the largest revenue share of 24% due to increasing consumer inclination towards natural and sustainable ingredients in cosmetics and skincare, the antioxidant and antimicrobial properties of CNSL, and its formulation flexibility across moisturizers, shampoos, and lotions.

If You Need Any Customization on Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1691

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment in the cashew nutshell liquid market, holding over 42% of the global market share in 2025, as nations such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are among the largest producers of cashew nuts, providing a sustainable and inexpensive source of raw materials for CNSL extraction and supporting remarkable industrialization in the region.

North America held the second-largest revenue share in 2025 of the cashew nutshell liquid market due to a well-developed cashew nut processing industry ensuring uninterrupted raw material supply, rising consumer demand for natural ingredients in personal care products, and the increasing adoption of bio-based materials across automotive and construction sectors.

Key Players:

Cardolite Corporation

Elementis Plc

SI Group

Adarsh Industrial Chemicals

Admark Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Cashew Chem India

Cat Loi Cashew Oil Production & Export JSC

Equilex Chemicals B.V.

Golden Cashew Products Pvt. Ltd.

K2P Chemicals

LC Buffalo Co. Ltd.

Muskaan Group

Palmer International

Senesel

Sri Devi Group

Zhejiang Wansheng Co., Ltd.

Son Chau Co., Ltd.

C.Ramakrishna Padayatchi

Shivam Cashew Industry

Senechem

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Cardolite Corporation expanded its portfolio of bio-based epoxy curing agents and polyols, aiming to support the growing demand for sustainable coatings, adhesives, and composite materials in industrial and automotive applications across its global provider network.

In 2024, Elementis Plc strengthened its sustainable product portfolio by expanding specialty additive solutions for coatings and personal care formulations, supporting the industry's transition toward environmentally friendly and high-performance materials across North American and European markets.

Buy Full Research Report on Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1691

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Raw Material Sourcing & Supply Chain Metrics – helps you understand the seasonality and regional availability of cashew shells, enabling stakeholders to evaluate the stability and predictability of raw material supply for CNSL extraction across different geographic markets.

– helps you understand the seasonality and regional availability of cashew shells, enabling stakeholders to evaluate the stability and predictability of raw material supply for CNSL extraction across different geographic markets. Regulatory Compliance & Sustainability Metrics – helps you assess how effectively CNSL providers comply with global bio-based chemical certification standards and circular economy regulations, while also analyzing integration capabilities with sustainable manufacturing frameworks and renewable material initiatives.

– helps you assess how effectively CNSL providers comply with global bio-based chemical certification standards and circular economy regulations, while also analyzing integration capabilities with sustainable manufacturing frameworks and renewable material initiatives. Implementation & Operational Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate extraction technology adoption, processing efficiency, and production costs, while also identifying potential operational savings and yield improvements achieved through advanced distillation and solvent extraction methods.

– helps you evaluate extraction technology adoption, processing efficiency, and production costs, while also identifying potential operational savings and yield improvements achieved through advanced distillation and solvent extraction methods. Feature Utilization & Technological Adoption Analysis – helps you understand the adoption of advanced CNSL derivatives such as cardanol-based polymers, epoxy curing agents, and high-purity polyols, enabling companies to identify areas of chemical innovation and future investment opportunities.

– helps you understand the adoption of advanced CNSL derivatives such as cardanol-based polymers, epoxy curing agents, and high-purity polyols, enabling companies to identify areas of chemical innovation and future investment opportunities. Performance & Heat Resistance Compliance Metrics – helps you analyze the effectiveness of CNSL-based friction materials, including thermal stability testing, the reduction of petroleum-based content in brake linings, and compliance with evolving automotive safety regulations governing industrial friction products.

– helps you analyze the effectiveness of CNSL-based friction materials, including thermal stability testing, the reduction of petroleum-based content in brake linings, and compliance with evolving automotive safety regulations governing industrial friction products. End-User Satisfaction & Trust Benchmarking – helps you gauge the level of trust and satisfaction among automotive manufacturers and personal care brands through metrics such as Net Promoter Score (NPS), perceived bio-based content quality levels, and supplier performance across purity, customization capability, and support services.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.